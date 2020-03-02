Thumbs up to new Parker High School performing arts academy. It's arguably the best news this school has received all school year. Declining enrollment and mediocre sports programs have left Parker's theater program the school's major source of pride. Year after year, Parker students defy expectations with stellar performances, deserving every one of the many standing ovations they get. Knowing how great the theater program already is, it's incredible to think it will soon be getting even better. Staring in fall 2021, the school plans to launch a performing arts academy thanks to funding from the Hendricks Family Foundation. The academy will focus on acting, dancing, musical theory, voice lessons and theater set design. The program could become the envy of the entire Midwest.
Thumbs down to slow coronanvirus testing. When several Wisconsin residents were isolated and tested for the coronavirus last month, it took days for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to disclose the results. That's because it and state agencies across the U.S. had to ship their test samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. At such an early stage in the outbreak, the delay was understandable, but many states still don't have test kits because "federal health authorities are still working out kinks in the kits," The Wall Street Journal reported last week. A planned rollout stalled after "the kits produced inconclusive results during verification testing at state and local health departments," according to the Journal report.
Last week, we asked the state Department of Health Services when it would have the ability to conduct its own testing. Dr. Allen Bateman, an assistant director in the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene Communicable Disease Division, said Thursday "we hope to be able to soon—hopefully within the next week." Yeah, we hope so, too. County health departments should also have these kits on hand. On the verge of a coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin residents shouldn't have to wait for the CDC in Atlanta to tell the Wisconsin Department of Health Services whether our state has any new cases.
Thumbs down to the Merrill Police Department. The northern Wisconsin law enforcement agency disgraced itself last week by posting on its Facebook page a hoax public service announcement stating the illicit drug methamphetamine "may be contaminated with the coronavirus." The department tried to defend the post by stating it could help catch meth users, but deceiving the public—even to stop an illegal activity—is never wise, especially in dealing with a contagion that has Americans on edge and has sparked panic in cities across the globe. Misinformation circulates widely on the internet, and the last thing our state needs is a trusted government agency stooping to the level of internet trolls and conspiracy theorists. For credible information on the novel coronavirus and how it spreads visit cdc.gov.