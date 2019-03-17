Thumbs up to proposed school funding fixes. Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal should bring his funding concerns to the Legislature, where members have the power to enact the changes Pophal promoted at last week's school board meeting. We like most of his ideas, which come from a bipartisan blue ribbon commission's recommendations. Changing the state funding formula is key to improving the district's financial outlook. The formula should give more weight to low-income students, who make up 51 percent of the district's student body. We are leery, however, of any plan to remove or loosen state-imposed levy limits, which prevent school boards from indiscriminately raising taxes. It's scary to think what the Janesville School Board might do if given carte-blanche to play with tax rates.

Thumbs down to ending cooperation with ICE. We learned last week several communities, including the Janesville Police Department, cooperated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in its regional operation targeting illegal immigration last September. Police Chief Dave Moore said he allowed ICE to use the department's facilities as he would any other law enforcement agency. Unfortunately, some agencies--Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office becoming the latest--have politicized ICE's job of enforcing immigration laws and are refusing to cooperate with the agency. We have concerns about a lack of transparency at ICE, but we respect ICE's law enforcement role and so should local governments.

Thumbs down to downplaying voter fraud concerns. Opponents of voter ID laws complain voter fraud almost never happens and doesn't justify voter ID laws. They will also downplay a new Wisconsin Election Commission review of elections finding 24 cases of suspected voter fraud or irregularities over the past year. They will say this amount represents just a tiny fraction of the 2.7 million votes cast in November. But it is also true the number of children killed in school shootings each year represents a tiny fraction of the total number of students attending schools. Should we also downplay school shootings? Certainly not, and we shouldn't downplay voter fraud, either. It's not common, but it does happen and threatens our democracy.

Thumbs up to limits on vaping products. When e-cigarette companies target kids with flavored products, government needs to step in and stop these predatory practices. The Food and Drug Administration has finally woken to the teenage vaping epidemic and is moving forward with plans to restrict sales of flavored products at gas stations and most retailers. We don't know the long-term effects of vaping because it's so new, though millions of teens are inhaling these nicotine solutions believing they're safe. Long ago, many people thought tobacco cigarettes were relatively harmless, though study after study has determined smoking is horrible for your health. Are teenagers who vape simply trading one health hazard for another? We might not know for years.