Thumbs up to the grocery store workers (and the rest of the food supply chain). It used to be easy while shopping to think nothing of the employees unloading trucks, stocking shelves and checking out our groceries. We never had reason to give thought to the delivery drivers, the farmers and others with a role in getting food to our tables. Suddenly, these people are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re concerned about catching the virus at a grocery store, imagine how the store employees must feel. And yet, they’re doing their best to serve you. They’re keeping the grocery stores open and clean. They’re ensuring you get your fair share of the toilet paper. When you shop, thank these workers because without them, well, let’s not even go there.
Thumbs up to the health care workers. We’ve all seen the news stories and photos of hospitals overseas dealing with COVID-19, and now the disease is knocking on our door. We’re praying the nightmare scenes at hospitals in Italy, in particular, won’t play out here. Even if we are spared from the worst, many health care workers will be living a hellish existence over the next several weeks, taking every possible precaution to avoid exposure to the virus. They will be working long hours and having to breathe through masks for much of the day. All those little quirks we have—rubbing eyes and touching our noses—they cannot dare do. We need these workers and their families to stay healthy.
Thumbs up to the parents. Some entertaining memes about parents trying to take over school duties are circulating the internet: “Homeschooling is going well. Two students suspended for fighting, and one teacher fired for drinking on the job.” If this experience with schools closed and children at home fails to renew people’s appreciation for school teachers, nothing will. It’s a Herculean task to try to pick up where local schools left off—all while many parents attempt to do their jobs from home. One second you’re writing, say, this very editorial, and the next second a ball flies across the room and grazes the top of your head. “What did I say!? Settle down!”
To everyone else. It’s impossible to single out everyone who’s keeping our communities functioning during this pandemic: water utility workers, garbage collectors, police officers, just to name a few. Not everybody can quarantine during this time because some tasks demand mobility. Some municipal employees can work from home, but garbage doesn’t take itself to the landfill. Somebody has to dump it there. You can’t treat the city’s dirty water from a laptop in a home office. Somebody must run the treatment plant. Police officers might be able to resolve some disputes over the phone, but many will require them to respond, potentially putting officers near the virus. We salute those who are doing their parts to maintain civilization as we know it.