To businesses contributing to the cause. Some local businesses haven’t shut down but have enlisted in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Moneterey Mills, a Janesville fabric manufacturer, has converted its operations to make fabric face masks amid a national shortage of personal protective equipment. Meanwhile, Jay’s Big Rolls in Janesville has been cranking out cases of toilet paper and cleaning supplies to try to meet a surge in demand. And in Whitewater, The Black Sheep restaurant is giving away take-out lunches to people in need. Owner Tyler Sailsbery received a $1,000 donation to get started, and others interested in donating can do so through his restaurant’s website: eatatblacksheep.com.
To Milton teacher’s heart movement. This initiative has taken off on social media, which has become indispensable for many people during endless days of social distancing. Through a Facebook page, first-grade teacher Leslie Brissette has been encouraging people to participate in the Happy Heart Hunt. People are making hearts and putting them in their yards or windows for others to see. She’s reminding us that it’s important to smile, even during a pandemic, likely explaining why Brissette’s Facebook page had 91,000 members as of Friday. “I feel like it’s become a message of happiness and ‘We’re all in this together,” she said.
To state Sen. David Craig. The award for the most idiotic proposal in response to the coronavirus pandemic goes to state Sen. David Craig, R-Big Bend. He promoted legislation last week that would require Gov. Tony Evers to get legislative approval to issue orders to prevent infectious diseases from spreading. No governor—Democratic or Republican—can afford the time to negotiate emergency actions with the Legislature, especially not one as politicized as this one led by Republicans who won’t even approve several of Evers’ cabinet appointments. Evers hasn’t been perfect in this crisis, but it would be a calamity to put the Legislature in charge. This band of lawmakers cannot be trusted to follow the advice of public health experts.
To coronavirus criminals. Some of them are trying to scam people with promises of COVID-19 cures. Others are weaponizing the virus, and there are already at least two local examples. Janesville police responded March 20 to a report of a Janesville man threatening to go to his spouse’s workplace and “cough on everybody.” In an even more disturbing incident, a Brodhead man coughed and spit at an officer Saturday, saying he had the coronavirus, according to a news release. He later vomited and tried to fling his vomit at the officer. And at the national level, a Pennsylvania grocery store had to throw out $35,000 in produce after a woman intentionally coughed on it. Crisis can bring out the best in people. It can also bring out the worst.