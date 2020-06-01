Thumbs up to Janesville police relationship with minority community. Police Chief David Moore has made improving relations with the minority community a high priority through the years, and the investment pays dividends during moments of racial unrest. With protests erupting across the nation over a Minneapolis man dying in police custody, Janesville police benefit from the trust it has built with the minority community. The department was last tested in 2016 after a spate of shootings prompted scrutiny of police practices nationwide. Moore's proactive attitude and commitment to transparency continue to help the department avoid the sort of controversies now plaguing Minneapolis police.
Thumbs up to finding some way to display 4-Hers' work. The Rock County Fair Board made the difficult decision to cancel the fair last week, in large part because it lacked the space it needed at the fairgrounds, part of which is being used to isolate people with COVID-19. The board tried but failed to find a way to allow 4-Hers to display their fair projects while adhering to social-distancing guidelines. But maybe all is not lost. Maybe the board and other community stakeholders could find alternative locations in the county to display at least some of the 4-Hers' work. Or, perhaps the board could come up with a virtual event to show off their work. This pandemic has forced people to get creative, whether with graduation ceremonies or birthday celebrations, and we have to believe something can be done to celebrate 4-Hers.
Thumbs up to Wisconsin Elections Commission compromising. The bipartisan commission has taken the lead on expanding mail-in voting for the November election. It voted unanimously on a plan to send absentee ballot applications to registered voters across Wisconsin, though it hasn't reached an agreement on the wording of a letter to accompany the applications. We're optimistic the commission's Democratic and Republican members will agree on a compromise, recognizing there's too much at stake to derail this effort. The applications would allow an estimated 2.7 million registered voters to receive absentee ballots, ultimately making Election Day safer. Some municipalities have considered mailing out absentee ballot applications, but this job is best suited for a state agency with the ability to reach all of the state's voters.
Thumbs down to school board approving spring coaches pay. The Janesville School Board approved paying spring coaches 50% of their wages last week, despite the cancellation of spring sports and the district's ballooning budget deficit. One of the main defenses for paying the coaches is that other districts are also paying their coaches. But do these other districts have a looming $3.5 million budget deficit and are they also contemplating holding a referendum this fall? The Janesville School Board isn't going to win over voters--many of whom have lost their jobs--by paying coaches who aren't coaching teams. If the board is serious about passing a referendum, it needs to take seriously voters' concerns.