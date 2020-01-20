Thumbs up to reopening of the Fulton Store. E-commerce and big box stores have killed off plenty of local shops through the years, but a select few are refusing to surrender. The Fulton Store is a throwback to another era, when general stores dominated commerce in small towns and villages. It reopened recently under new ownership, and we encourage residents to visit it. Co-owners Andrew Linsley and Erik Thompson aren't just running a business. They're investing in the community by giving residents a place to meet up and swap stories. The store sells groceries and also specialty foods, including homemade pizzas, cookies, brownies and cinnamon rolls. Sure, you could find cheaper cinnamon rolls at a big box store, but you won't find a sense of community there.
Thumbs down to paying for common sense. The consultant hired by the Janesville School District to plan for a possible referendum seems to have the right approach. Joe Donovan of the Donovan Group told the board last week that educating the public should be the goal and that "we must not tell people how to vote, and we must not campaign for a specific solution" because doing so would break the law. That's some good advice. It's just too bad the board needed to pay a consultant $30,000 to get it. Local government bodies have become increasingly dependent on consultants to show them how to do their jobs.
Thumbs down to Trump conflating violent criminals and illegal immigrants. During his rally in Milwaukee last week, the president spent an unfortunate amount of time talking about high-profile cases of illegal immigrants committing violent crimes. He made no effort to clarify that most illegal immigrants aren't violent. Many of them, in fact, contribute to Wisconsin's economy, especially within the dairy industry. Whether Trump wants to admit it, the Dairy State depends on illegal immigration to fill jobs in the dairy sector. Rather than offer ideas for giving these workers a pathway to legal status, Trump used the rally to continue sowing division among voters.
Thumbs up to signing "phase one" deal. The agreement Trump signed with China includes provisions for China to buy $32 billion more in agriculture goods from the U.S. That's good news for area farmers, some of whom have been receiving federal bailout money to compensate them for losses from the trade war. But farmers should hold off celebrating too much. Many of the punitive tariffs enacted by the U.S. and China remain in place, including a 60% China tariff on U.S. pork. Tensions remain high between the two nations, despite the trade war truce reached last week. Trump's impulsive style leaves open the possibility any deal reached will be torpedoed by a single tweet.