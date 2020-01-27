Thumbs up to city's reversal on Monterey lagoon. A contractor working on the restoration of the Monterey lagoon warned Janesville officials last year against using lagoon sediment to build a berm there. The contractor, Drax, also expressed concern about contamination levels. We now know Drax was justified in questioning the stability of the lagoon sediment, but at the time the city disagreed and hired another contractor to finish the job. But then last week, the city acknowledged a change in its plans. It will build the berm with rock and fill from a local quarry because these materials are more stable. The city's reversal on this topic is better late than never, though Drax appeared right all along.
Thumbs up to governor's call to create nonpartisan commission. Gov. Tony Evers used his State of the State speech last week to announce he is signing an executive order to form a nonpartisan commission to devise new redistricting maps. The Republican-controlled Legislature is unlikely to accept the commission's final product, but the commission's maps will prove valuable nonetheless, as they'll show a contrast with how Republicans decide to draw their maps in 2021. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos responded by calling Evers' commission proposal a "fake, phony, partisan process." In Vos' upside down world, maps created for the sole benefit of the controlling party are "nonpartisan," while maps favoring neither party are "partisan."
Thumbs down to specialty plates for everything. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 wants its own specialty license plate, and a public comment period has opened for people to file their support or disapproval for the designation. Based on the state's standard, the union should feel optimistic about its chances. But perhaps the state should start calling them "everything plates" because what group doesn't qualify for one? Currently, the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles offers nearly 50 options, including for amateur radio and the Musky Clubs Alliance. Of course, the Brewers, Bucks, Badgers and Packers all have specialty plates. The Freemasons have one and so do endangered species. Next up: the Harper Valley PTA.
Thumbs up to Rep. Bryan Steil's reality check. Few politicians are willing to explain how illegal immigration works in Wisconsin, and so give credit to Steil for his responses during a Gazette Editorial Board meeting last week. He explained he opposes requiring employers to use the federal E-Verify system to check the legal status of prospective employees because it would devastate the state's economy, dairy farms in particular. These farms rely on illegal labor, while politicians and government agencies look the other way. Stopping illegal immigration isn't as simple as erecting a border wall and deporting illegal workers as President Trump claims. Steil has acknowledged the problem, and his next step should be to push for solutions in Congress.