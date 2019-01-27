Thumbs down to U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth. We asked Communications Director Ron Boehmer whether Pocan was accepting a paycheck during the government shutdown. We heard nothing back and asked again. Still no answer... from the communications director. We apparently weren't the only media outlet unable to get an answer. The Wisconsin State Journal asked the same thing and was told, "Rep. Pocan has voted to pass eight pieces of legislation to end the Trump Shutdown since the 116th Congress started on Jan. 3 and he has repeatedly called on the president to end the shutdown." The moral of this story: Pocan and his people won't answer a question if they think their answer might make them look bad.

Thumbs down to Miller Park name change. Selling the naming rights for stadiums and arenas is how the world works these days. We get it. But it doesn't make some of the name selections any less disheartening. Miller Park at least evokes an industry linked to Milwaukee's roots, and the name reflects perfectly the identity of the home team, the Brewers. Sadly, American Family Insurance made the top bid to name the stadium starting in 2021. Nothing against American Family, but the only passion insurance companies and baseball fans share is a love for statistics. Milwaukee will soon join the ranks of other cities with uninspiring stadium names, such as Globe Life Park, Citizens Bank Park, Guaranteed Rate Stadium and Progressive Field. Know where any of these parks are? Neither do we.

Thumbs up to return of cycling race: We can now dub the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix an annual event. Last year's inaugural race drew 489 cyclists and about 1,500 spectators, energizing the downtown despite overcast and sometimes rainy conditions. With much of the downtown likely to be affected by construction this year, event organizers will have to make adjustments. We hope racers aren't too turned off by the closing of the Milwaukee Street bridge. Racers should keep in mind the downtown, while appearing disheveled in some spots this year, is undergoing a transformation that will ultimately better serve this race in years to come. With a new town square and festival street, the downtown is poised to attract many more events.

Thumbs up to potential sale of former Town and Country restaurant. This vacant property sits near the city's new festival street and town square and has been a drag on downtown revitalization efforts. We're optimistic about a deal to sell this and other buildings on South River Street to an unidentified buyer from California. This vacant building seems like a prime opportunity for someone with a little vision and a lot of capital. Economic Development Director Gale Price said the buyer is excited about the property's proximity to the festival street, though the building will require "significant TLC." Whatever the buyer decides to do, we have to believe it will be an upgrade from the current circumstances.