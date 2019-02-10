Thumbs up to rapping municipal workers. Who knew our local government had a sense of humor? We stumbled onto the city of Janesville's Twitter and Facebook feeds last week to discover city employees making the most of this miserable weather. The public works department took on the city of Beloit in a rap battle and showed off employees' mad skills for all Twitterverse to see. "Oh my gosh, Janesville, look at those streets... They are so slick! It looks like the Janesville Ice Arena... I mean, who understand Mother Nature anyway? It goes from -30 to 50 degrees in one day. GA-ROSS!", Janeville's posse posted. Move over, 50 Cent. Make room, Beastie Boys. We've got Public Works in the HOUSE! They're so bad, so wicked--they're phenomenal.

Thumbs down to expecting the impossible from plowing crews. Of course, not everyone could stomach these workers having an ounce of fun. Somebody responded on Facebook, "If the rap battle is over, could you finish plowing/salting! This is going to be great after tonight!" Said another, "Why are the plows not out clearing the street of ice that has turned to slush before it refreezes? Makes me mad." Yada, yada, yada. City crews spent two nights last week plowing and salting roads. But when Mother Nature turns the entire landscape into one giant ice rink, it takes time to finish the job. Rather than get upset with plowing crews, give them encouragement, especially with their rapping. You might say, "I could tell your line--GA-ROSS!--came straight from the heart."

Thumbs up to Janesville police officer showing restraint. Janesville resident Bryon Long is lucky to be alive today. Janesville police say he pointed a shotgun at an officer outside his home Feb. 1 in the 600 block of East Milwaukee Street. Police had been called to his house after some relatives said he pointed a gun at them, too. According to a criminal complaint, the officer was “minimally exposed” behind a minivan, which likely explains why the officer didn't shoot Long. These types of situations are always a judgment call, and we're not in a position to say just how lucky Long is to be alive. But it's easy to imagine how this situation could have turned deadly, with the officer ultimately being cleared and the shooting determined justifiable.