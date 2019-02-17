Thumbs down to fighting over Black History Month resolution. Too often lawmakers waste time engaging in debates that have little to do with the people's business. Wisconsin desperately needs a funding plan for improving this state's roadway infrastructure, but that wasn't the big issue last week at the Capitol, where Republicans and Democrats fought over names to include in a resolution supporting Black History Month. Democrats wanted to include Milwaukee native Colin Kaepernick, the NFL's famous "kneeler." Republicans didn't, though they did offer to include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and former Wisconsin Secretary of State Vel Phillips. Meanwhile, as the two sides bickered, the pot holes only grew bigger.

Thumbs up to children's museum idea. Many people have predicted the demise of the Janesville Mall and point to recent store closings as proof. But the mall's new owner, Rockstep Capital, has a vision for the mall that goes beyond retail shops. We might be getting a glimpse of the future with the planned opening of the Children's Museum of Rock County, which would occupy a 4,000-square-foot storefront at the mall's north end, near Ultra store and Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. If its launch is successful, the museum would create additional foot traffic for the mall, hopefully giving other businesses at the mall more reason to stay.

Thumbs down to Chuck E. Cheese conspiracy. One of the lamest conspiracies circling the internet these days relates to the shape of pizzas served at Chuck E. Cheese. An internet personality with 20 million subscribers on YouTube, Shane Dawson, has been targeting the chain, stating its sliced pizzas fail to form a perfect circle while implying recycled slices are inserted into them. Amazingly, this blowhard's unfounded accusation gained traction in major media outlets last week, including the Washington Post and Fox News. Chuck E. Cheese felt compelled to issue a denial. “No conspiracies here—our pizzas are made to order, and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious,” the chain said in a statement.

Thumbs up to Darien Elementary School reopening. The school district rewarded residents for approving a $2.8 million nonrecurring referendum in November by deciding last week to reopen Darien Elementary for the 2019-20 school year. The reopening will hopefully help heal wounds created when the district unexpectedly closed the school after residents rejected a referendum in April. That led to calls for Darien to leave the Darien-Delavan School District. The school's reopening should end, at least temporarily, this secession movement. Darien would likely gain little from leaving the district, with both taxpayers and students suffering the consequences. The marriage between Delavan and Darien has been rocky, but they'll benefit in the long run by working out their differences.