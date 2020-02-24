Thumbs up to staying calm over the coronavirus. The Gazette's online poll this month about the coronavirus showed many people are concerned but aren't panicking. Only a small portion indicated they're "extremely anxious." While not a scientific poll, the results were similar to a new national poll showing more people are worried about the flu than the coronavirus. The AP-NORC poll also shows the majority of Americans have confidence in health officials' ability to handle an outbreak. News reports and financial markets have been going back and forth on the question of whether the coronavirus outbreak has peaked or is still escalating. Markets fell Friday on signs the worst could be yet to come. If an outbreak happens here, the challenge for health officials will be to contain the virus without triggering an economic shock.
Thumbs up to beating turnout expectations. OK, an 11% turnout is nothing to celebrate, but it exceeded Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson's prediction of an 8% to 10% turnout, with a 12% turnout considered high. We often complain about low turnout in primaries, but to be fair, voters had only one contest—a three-way race for the state Supreme Court—on the ballot in many precincts. If you missed last Tuesday's primary, you have three more chances this year to carry out your civic duty: April 7 spring election and presidential primary, Aug. 11 partisan primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
Thumbs up to moving up Highway 14 work. The stretch between Janesville and Evansville is in such bad shape that state Department of Transportation officials want to repair it this year instead of waiting until 2021 as originally scheduled. In reality, the work should have been done years ago, but we're relieved DOT officials recognize they can't continue to delay the project. Perhaps no stretch of road in Rock County has come to symbolize the need for more investment in infrastructure as much as this part of Highway 14. In the words of one resident, navigating it is like a battle scene from the movie "Star Wars." Who needs to visit Disney World when you have a "Star Wars" attraction right here in Rock County?
Thumbs down to holding up Craig Thompson's confirmation. The state Senate on Friday confirmed Preston Cole as state Department of Natural Resources secretary along with Emilie Amundson to lead the Department of Children and Families. But it still hasn't confirmed Thompson, Gov. Tony Evers' pick for state Department of Transportation secretary. Republicans' primary objection relates to Thompson's work as a transportation lobbyist, as if there's never been a Republican official with connections to the private sector. Thompson brings a lot of expertise to his job, and there's no evidence he has some nefarious alliance with his former clients. He views the state's road system in the same way the rest of us do: It's in bad shape and needs reinvestment.