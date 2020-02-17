Thumbs up to Jim Grafft. The Janesville developer found out last week what happens when he decides to develop his properties: He gets some of love. Several Janesville City Council members complimented Grafft for his plan to renovate vacant apartments above his storefronts at 401 and 405 W. Milwaukee St. The council awarded Grafft tax incentives, which he can collect over 15 years. Now imagine the celebration that would ensue if Grafft were to come to the council with a plan to renovate his nearby Monterey Hotel. The council chambers would turn into a proverbial love fest, with champagne bottles bursting and council members leading everyone in a round of the "Macarana," or maybe Pharrell Williams' "Happy."
Thumbs down to Joaquin Phoenix. The Hollywood actor won an Oscar for his role in "The Joker," and his acceptance speech at the Oscars last Sunday was a joke. He lost his senses midway through his speech as he started blathering about his disapproval for livestock breeding practices. “I think that we’ve become disconnected from the natural world,” Phoenix said. “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable and we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and put it in our coffee and our cereal.” Who hired him to talk like this, the almond milk industry? Phoenix showed America why TV ratings for this show keep falling.
Thumbs up to special legislative session for dairy farmers. Meanwhile, back in the real world—far, far away from Hollywood—legislators from both parties worked last week on a package of bills to address Wisconsin's dairy farming crisis. The bills seek to improve the bleak financial outlook facing farmers through new tax credits, more dairy exports and changes to permitting standards. Gov. Tony Evers offered some of the bills introduced in the Assembly, while Republicans lawmakers pushed forward their own legislation. Once again, getting something accomplished will depend on each party's willingness to compromise. For the sake of our dairy farmers, we hope they succeed.
Thumbs up to the UW System watchdog. Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange, is the Legislature's unofficial watchdog of the UW System. Sometimes he barks at nothing concerning, like a postman or a passing car. But once in a while, Nass sniffs out a problem, and he did this month in flagging two UW-Madison building projects, the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant and Center for Dairy Research addition and a laboratory for the Meat Science and Muscle Biology program racking up $33 million in cost overruns. The Board of Regents approved last week extra spending to cover the overruns, and Nass criticized the move. "These are the same administrators demanding the ability to sock families with higher tuition and fees starting in fall 2021,” he said. The public never likes tuition increases, and it will like them even less knowing that management is blowing its budget.