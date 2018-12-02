Thumbs up to deal to continue brewing Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. Before flannel-wearing, bearded millennials from Portland, Oregon, made it a "hipster" beer, Pabst Blue Ribbon was a workingman's brew. It was for hard, calloused hands in the Midwest, not touchscreen-nimble fingers on the West Coast. Regardless, we're happy Pabst and MillerCoors reached a deal for MillerCoors to continue making the brew through 2020 with possible five-year extensions after that. With its headquarters now in Los Angeles, Pabst's story has changed dramatically since its founding in 1844 in Milwaukee. The families of Frederick Pabst and Jacob Best no longer rule the U.S. brewing world, but opening a can of PBR offers a taste of that bygone era.
Thumbs up to Sheri Holcomb. The Janesville kindergarten teacher last week won $15,998 on "Wheel of Fortune" and a trip to Costa Rica. It's not every day a Janesville resident gets to meet Pat Sajak, the host of the longest-running syndicated game show in the United States, according to Wikipedia. And on Dec. 13, Vanna White will have been co-hosting the show for 36 years! Here's another Wikipedia fact: Sajak briefly left "Wheel of Fortune" in 1989 to host a late-night talk show (It wasn't very good). Now, can you solve this puzzle? The winners get a million pats on their own backs. You have 5 seconds. Al_a_s rea_ T_e _a_ette.
Thumbs up to rehabbing Highway 14. Plans to repave a 13-mile section of Highway 14 from Evansville to Janesville will make many area residents jealous. They'd like to see their roads fixed sometime this century, too. But jealousies aside, it's good the state Department of Transportation is working to improve this major artery through Rock County. A public meeting on the project is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Center Town Hall, 9119 County A, Evansville. We hope this marks the first of many meetings in the area to upgrade the region's highways. In particular, we want the state to invest in making Highway 12 four lanes between Whitewater and Elkhorn. This dangerous stretch has taken many lives through the years.
Thumbs up to Milton drafting referendum question. It wasn't pretty, but the Milton School Board decided last week to draft a $59.96 million referendum question for the spring election. The district has given up on building a new high school—at least for now—and will focus on upgrading existing facilities. This should please critics of previous referendums, though board member Brian Kvapil remains skeptical. He's making a fuss over the process and upgrade options, but he needs to remember: He won this debate. He was the big holdout against a new school, calling for upgrades instead, and the voters sided with him—twice. Kvapil and all district residents should recognize the importance of moving forward, lest Milton continue to fall behind other districts investing in their facilities.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse