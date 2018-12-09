Thumbs up to setting deadline for horse-rescue operator. The question isn’t whether DeeDee Golberg is violating the town of Janesville’s zoning rules. She acknowledges having 23 more horses than allowed at her rescue operation. Rather, the issue is how best to bring her property into compliance without endangering the horses. The board’s decision last week to give Golberg until April 1 to find homes for the horses showed sensitivity to her plight. The board might bear some of the blame for the situation given that Golberg contends town officials knew for years she was over the limit but ignored the violation. Some animal lovers have tried to portray the board’s enforcement effort as mean spirited, but in reality the board should have straightened this out long ago.
Thumbs up to plunging gas prices. This might not be entirely good news. Yes, we all like paying less at the pump. Average prices in Wisconsin were about 60 cents higher two months ago, according to the website GasBuddy.com. But when oil and gas prices plunge this quickly, it sometimes signals an economic slowdown, perhaps a recession. Whether prices are dropping because of lower demand or new supply (maybe both) is for economists to determine. Whatever the reason, we're grateful the days of oil at $161 a barrel, the all-time high reached in June 2008, are long gone.
Thumbs down to radio stations turning “My Favorite Things” into Christmas song. OK, we understand the concern of some radio stations that are refusing to play the Christmas song “Baby it’s Cold Outside” about a man trying to convince a woman to not leave. The 1944 song’s message and lyrics (“I really can’t stay. Baby don’t hold out.”) are out of step with the #MeToo era. But that doesn’t mean radio stations should hijack “My Favorite Things” from the movie “The Sound of Music” as a replacement. “My Favorite Things” has nothing to do with Christmas. In the classic movie, Julie Andrews sings about bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens to sooth the von Trapp children during a thunderstorm. In Austria. In the summer. Radio stations, keep your candy cane hooks off.
Thumbs up to Getzen Co. The musical instrument maker in Elkhorn exemplified the Christmas spirit by giving a Sun Prairie man a new trumpet after he had his stolen. Someone swiped Matt Miller's Getzen horn from his pickup truck at a hotel in Glendale, where he was playing with his Army Reserves band over Veterans Day weekend. A subsequent post to Facebook found its way to company President Brett Getzen, who invited Miller and his wife, Chelsea, to tour the company's plant and pick up a new horn. We hear a lot about the importance of giving during the holidays, and many local companies donate toys and food to people in need. But this gift stands out for the void it filled. "He's speechless," Chelsea Miller said. "... He keeps looking at it and just laughing, you know, like it's just so surreal."
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse