Thumbs up to denying UW-Whitewater chancellor a raise. Chancellor Beverly Kopper's husband, Alan "Pete" Hill, was banned from campus this year and lost his unpaid appointment as associate to the chancellor after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. All this occurred under Kopper's watch, and she said nothing about it until just minutes before the UW System sent related documents to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to fulfill an open records request. Her defenders say she shouldn't be blamed for her husband's behavior, but her critics say Kopper should have known about it. The UW Board of Regents denied her and two other UW chancellors raises next year, leaving her near the bottom of chancellor pay scale next year. Kudos to the board of regents.
Thumbs up to making progress on promises. We still wonder why Superintendent Steve Pophal calls them "promises" instead of what they really are: goals. No matter, he says the district is making progress toward fulfilling these goals/promises. The percentage of third-graders reading at a third-grade level has increased, the district says, from 43 percent in spring 2017 to 56 percent this spring. That's significant progress. The hope is to have 90 percent of third-graders reading at grade level by 2022. Such a monumental shift would make Janesville one of the best-performing schools in the state. We're skeptical it's possible but hope we're proven wrong.
Thumbs up to ARISE unveiling of plans for pedestrian bridge. The ARISE initiative continues to gather momentum, wowing residents last week with an illustration of a downtown pedestrian bridge across the Rock River. The bridge symbolizes the downtown's transformation. It wasn't long ago, after all, that a drab, dismal parking deck covered the Rock River. With several projects underway in the downtown, ARISE has emerged as the main force driving downtown's progress. City officials and businesses are turning the downtown into a premiere destination, but they cannot afford to become complacent. Improvements need to continue, and this pedestrian bridge will help.
Thumbs down to Walker signing lame-duck bills. Gov. Scott Walker signed the lame-duck legislation in its entirety last week, weakening the authority of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul. The Legislature rushed the passage of the legislation, leaving the public and media scrambling to figure out the implications. One of the worst parts is a provision that would allow businesses getting tax breaks to self-report whether they're meeting job-creation benchmarks. Information provided to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation would be subject to third-party verification, but only a small sampling. WEDC has been criticized in the past for failing to keep detailed job creation data, and this new law seems to ensure WEDC won't be held accountable.
