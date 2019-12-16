Thumbs up to progress on medical pot. With Illinois and Michigan set to allow recreational pot sales, some Wisconsin GOP lawmakers are waking up to the reality that many Wisconsin residents will be crossing the border to get their favorite herb, including for medical purposes. A better-late-than-never proposal to allow distribution of medical marijuana was introduced last week, and we'll call it progress. There's a silly provision prohibiting prescriptions for pot to be smoked, but at least Wisconsin lawmakers realize the state cannot function as an oasis of pot prohibition. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has opposed medical pot on grounds that "everyone knows that medical marijuana leads to legalized marijuana." With Illinois and Michigan permitting recreational pot, Fitzgerald's stance on this issue becomes increasingly irrelevant.

Thumbs up to new stipend policy. The Milton School Board cannot be accused of acting quickly, but it finally adopted some reforms in the wake of the stipend mess that cost former Superintendent Tim Schigur and former Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz their jobs this year. Extra compensation given to Milton School District staff now will be listed on reports prepared for the school board. Recall that both Schigur and Schuetz received stipends--aka bonuses--without the full board knowing about them until a whistleblower provided documents to board member Brian Kvapil. This policy change should foster more transparency and hopefully prevent any more allegations of district officials covering up payments.

Thumbs up to tougher penalties for harassing refs. Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, is one of several lawmakers supporting a bill being drafted that would increase penalties for people who harass referees. A referee shortage is forcing lawmakers to intervene to reduce the high turnover rate among sports officials. For many people who leave the job, it's not worth putting up with the abuse they get from fans and coaches. This bill would make harassing a sports official a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $10,000 or jail time, or both. The bill would apply to any sporting event open to the public, not just high school games. Along with this bill, the public needs to changes its attitude toward refs and recognize the job is a favor they're doing for the community, not vice versa.

Thumbs up to trade deals within reach. We've criticized repeatedly the Trump administration's self-destructive approach to trade, turning U.S. businesses and farmers into the casualties of U.S.-imposed tariffs. But give credit to both President Trump and House Democrats for making progress on two important trade fronts. Democrats are close to approving the Trump administration's trade deal with Canada and Mexico, and Trump announced he's reached a deal with China that would scale back tariffs over time. Perhaps Trump now realizes tariffs do more harm than good.