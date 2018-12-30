Thumbs down to Republicans' bogus ethic complaints. Republicans filed ethics complaints against 23 Democratic candidates, and the Wisconsin Ethics Commission dismissed all of them this month after finding "no reasonable suspicion" of campaign violations. Brittany Keyes of Beloit was among those targeted by the bogus complaints, which allowed Republicans to say Keyes and the other Democrats were under investigation leading up to the Nov. 6 election. Republicans had complained Democrats didn't report receiving in-kind donations from One Vote at a Time, a liberal political action committee. But Democrats did report the contributions as required in their Oct. 29 campaign finance reports. Keyes, who lost to Rep. Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton, can be forgiven if she's feeling cynical about the state of politics today.
Thumbs up to snowmelt liquid. For all the advances in technology, there hasn't been an innovative solution to icy roads. Municipalities still depend on salt to prevent roadways from becoming slick, but the city of Janesville has another weapon in its winter arsenal: a concoction of salt brine and byproduct of beet processing. It's designed to prevent ice from adhering to roadways. Crews put it down before a snowstorm so removing snow and ice is easier once the storm hits. An almost snow-free December hasn't given the city many opportunities to test it, but this is Wisconsin, and we're bound to get walloped by a blizzard at some point.
Thumbs up to UW-Whitewater chancellor search. Today is UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper's last day, and it couldn't come soon enough. The university, its students and area residents are ready to move beyond her scandal-tarnished leadership. Cheryl Green, vice chancellor of student affairs at UW-Oshkosh, will serve as UW-Whitewater's interim chancellor starting Tuesday. The UW Board of Regents will lead a committee to find a new chancellor, preferably one without a spouse banned from campus as was Kopper's husband, Alan "Pete" Hill. Ideally, the committee will work closely with UW-Whitewater students and staff in selecting a chancellor who shares the university's values and goals. A commitment to transparency should be among the attributes sought in a new chancellor. Kopper said nothing about her husband being banned from campus until nearly three months after the fact.
Thumbs up to lowering rental licensing fees. People are naturally suspicious whenever the government requires them to buy licenses for activities government officials don't like. Many Walworth County residents have opposed regulation of short-term rentals and consider the county's $904 annual licensing fee exorbitant. Critics suspect officials are using the high fee to discourage property owners from renting out their properties. But to the county's credit, it is proposing to lower that fee by $300 next year in response to cost-cutting measures and an increase in issued licenses. Governments typically only increase fees, and so a proposal to lower them is worth applauding.
