Thumbs up to application process to fill vacant seat. The Janesville City Council has decided to solicit applications to fill the seat vacated by Jens Jorgensen. The fifth-place finisher in the April election, Jan Chesmore, thinks she's owed the seat because she received 4,382 votes. Well, that's 1,334 votes fewer than the fourth-place finisher, Jim Farrell, received. Chesmore's totals hardly represent a tidal wave of support and arguably indicate a lack of support. Of course, Chesmore is welcome to apply for the position, and the council should evaluate her credentials like all the other applicants. But her participation in the previous election doesn't put her first in line for the open seat.

Thumbs down to Boardtracker Harley-Davidson. The dealership's abrupt closing last week left many customers confused and worried about their cycles, either in storage or under repair at the dealership. The closing comes in the wake of allegations its ownership defrauded creditors and has created a public relations debacle for the iconic Wisconsin company. Not surprisingly, lawyers representing Harley declined to comment. We only learned of the store closing from a sign--"THE DEALERSHIP IS CLOSED"--attached to a door. Some customers have reportedly retrieved their bikes, but it's not clear how many, if any, are still there. Nor do we have any idea when the dealership might open again, though a man exiting the building on Janesville's north side told The Gazette the closing was temporary. Small comfort.

Thumbs up to Harry Hauri. The 92-year-old Janesville man isn't alone in believing in the wonders of oatmeal. The legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright also was a big oatmeal fan, and Wright lived to be 91. Hauri takes his appreciation for this simple yet satisfying food one step farther than most oatmeal lovers, however. He donates $600 each year to the Beloit and Janesville Salvation Army, specifically for oatmeal. There's no rule, after all, stating that people living on a low income must eat poorly. Oatmeal is relatively cheap compared to processed cereals, and parents can make it more appealing to children by adding a little syrup or yogurt. Eating oatmeal won't guarantee you live past 90, but you can almost feel it cleaning out your arteries as it's digesting.

Thumbs up to new rural broadband fund. Inadequate internet speeds have plagued rural areas for years, and politicians finally seem ready to address the problem. President Trump announced last week the creation of a new $20 billion fund to expand broadband access in rural areas. Expanding access is, thankfully, a bipartisan cause. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, touted last week the introduction of the Internet Exchange (IX) Act, which aims to bolster internet infrastructure in rural areas. Exchange facilities are important because they allow internet providers to communicate with each other, but they're mostly located in urban areas. Putting more exchanges in rural areas would improve internet service efficiency, Baldwin said.