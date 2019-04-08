Thumbs up to proposed 108-unit apartment complex. The Janesville City Council and Plan Commission should take note of this proposed complex in Milton. Some developers have complained building in Janesville isn’t economical, prompting the city of Janesville to begin offering tax incentives to spur rental developments. The proposed Milton complex would become part of a tax incremental financing district, so expect the developer, Mike McKenna, to receive a tax incentive package. Milton’s gain won’t necessarily be Janesville’s loss, however, because this complex would go on Milton’s south side. Many people living there would likely commute to and from Janesville for work, offering some relief for Janesville’s housing crunch.

Thumbs up to Paul Ryan opening shop in Janesville. At the annual Forward Janesville dinner Tuesday, Ryan answered the big question on many people’s minds: What’s next? We had hoped the former congressman’s hometown would factor heavily into his post-congressional plans, and Ryan didn’t disappoint. Ryan said he has opened an office on Main Street for establishing a foundation to address poverty-related issues. In addition, Ryan plans to teach at a Midwestern university. Attendees gave Ryan a well-deserved standing ovation, both at the start and end of his talk. There were several light-hearted moments (he doesn’t like raisins, apparently), and that’s just fine with us. We can all use a break from divisive politics.

Thumbs up to 25 years for HealthNet of Rock County. At 25 years old, the charitable clinic keeps growing, which is discomforting in some ways but not surprising. Statistics from the Janesville School District tell a troubling story: The percentage of students living in poverty has increased from 21 percent in 2001 to 51 percent this year. The poverty surge likely explains HealthNet’s plans to move into the administrative headquarters of Blackhawk Community Credit Union, which plans to donate the building on Kennedy Road once it relocates to new offices in downtown Janesville. Charities such as HealthNet must be celebrated and supported because government alone is ill-equipped to manage Janesville’s swelling impoverished population.

Thumbs up to a successful GIFTS Men’s Shelter fundraising campaign. Speaking of poverty, this shelter has done a phenomenal job of addressing Janesville’s homelessness problem. It just completed a $1.6 million fundraising campaign, which has allowed the nonprofit to become debt free after renovating a 9,000-square-foot building across the street from the Mercyhealth Mall on the city’s northwest side. GIFTS doesn’t receive any government funding, so it depends completely on the generosity of area residents, churches and businesses. GIFTS plans to increase its capacity from 30 to 42 men. Men who enter the shelter must commit to turning around their lives, and many of them do. Just like with HealthNet, we cannot take for granted the services provided by GIFTS.