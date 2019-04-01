Thumbs down to Beloit College students' temper tantrum. Referring to them as "college students" is generous because they behaved like 3-year-olds last week. They didn't want Erik Prince to give a talk at their campus Wednesday, so they decided to disrupt it. First, they banged drums, and then they stacked a bunch of chairs on the speaker's stage to force the event's cancellation. But where were the adults in the room? College administrators should have been more assertive in telling these children to put down the chairs. Officials scolded the students afterward, but that was too late for Prince, founder of the private military firm Blackwater. Beloit College should ask Prince to return. But next time, administrators should hand out pacifiers before the event.

Thumbs down to proposed Special Olympics funding cut. This was one of the most tone-deaf proposals to come out of the Trump administration, requiring President Trump to intervene last week to restore the funding. Another ludicrous part of Trump's budget plan involved cutting 90 percent of funding for the Great Lakes Initiative, which helps protect the Great Lakes. Trump reportedly reinstated funding for this program, too, after lawmakers objected. We're glad Trump reversed course but agree with Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, who said about the Special Olympic cuts, "It shouldn’t take public outcry and shaming to restore funding to one of our nation’s most important special education programs."

Thumbs up to cooling off after Fourth Ward meeting. Richard Snyder found out last week just how valuable good intentions are--not valuable at all. He presented his plan to build four tiny homes on donated land in the Fourth Ward, and neighbors made clear they don't want it in their backyard. The truth is, his project is far from becoming a reality. To have any chance, it would need to receive approval from a skeptical Janesville City Council and city administration. The city is exploring ways to reduce homelessness, and tiny homes might be part of that equation, but Snyder hasn't secured the city's support. Worried Fourth Ward residents should take a deep breath. Snyder has gotten ahead of things.

Thumbs up to another ring found. Over the past four months, two people who lost their rings years ago have shared their stories with The Gazette about people armed with metal detectors finding them. Each case involves a good Samaritan simply interested in doing the right thing. Mike Morris of Afton found a class ring at a park on Janesville's south side at Burbank Park in 2017 and later found the owner, Jeremi Alexander. Then last week, we learned the story of Joan Rossiter, who lost her ring while gardening at her home near the Rock County Courthouse. John Bailey helped her find the ring and refused any payment. That's proof there's good in the world (in case our "thumbs down" list created any doubt).