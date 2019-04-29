Thumbs down to tire-chalking rule. A federal court in Michigan last week ruled police violate the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search by chalking car tires for parking enforcement. What? Communities in Michigan were surprised but stopped the practice. In Janesville, Police Chief Dave Moore said he has asked for legal guidance from the city attorney’s office. Meanwhile, Janesville tires will continue to be chalked.

Thumbs up to the CROP Hunger Walk. For 50 years, people who care about hunger in their communities have been taking a hike. Previous local walks have raised almost $1.15 million, and this year organizers of the Janesville area walk Sunday hoped to raise $50,000 more. Local proceeds will go to ECHO to help fight hunger locally and Church World Service to target hunger internationally.

Thumbs up to Nathan Bond. When friends of a veteran injured in Panama needed help getting him back to the United States, they knew whom to call: Nathan Bond, Walworth County veterans service officer.

He wasn’t sure, at first, how to could help get John McLernon back home, but Bond found a way.

After helping coordinate medical records and other details across international borders, he arranged a spot for McLernon, a quadriplegic, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. Bond then rented a van and drove to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to pick up McLernon and hauled him three hours north to King. No question Bond went above and beyond.

Thumbs down to invasive plants. Garlic mustard, European buckthorn and bush honeysuckle are invading by land, and starry stonewort is infiltrating by water.

This is the time of year to go after non-native plants on your property. The soil is soft, the weather is mild and the plants haven’t gone to seed.

On Geneva Lake, fishers are advised to steer clear of Trinke Lagoon along the south shore where starry stonewart has been found. A boat anchor tangled with the plant’s roots could unintentionally transplant the invasive elsewhere.