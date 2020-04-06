Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.