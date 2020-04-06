Thumbs down to UW-Madison spring breakers. That several UW-Madison students contracted COVID-19 while on spring break in Alabama was one of the least surprising stories from last week. They brought the disease back to Wisconsin and now are quarantining. They prioritized fun over safety, as young people sometimes do, and deserve a scolding. Much of the discussion about COVID-19 risks focuses on older people who are more likely have complications. But younger people aren't invincible, and COVID-19 has put many of them in hospitals. Regardless of your age, this illness can be extremely unpleasant.
Thumbs down to Steil's Kennedy Center bill. Our problem isn't with Rep. Bryan Steil's objection to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., receiving $25 million from the $2.2 trillion rescue package that Congress passed last month. Our problem is with the Janesville native wasting valuable time and energy on introducing a bill to rescind this piddly expense, representing 0.00001% of the package's spending. Steil should instead focus on, for example, making sure small businesses get forgivable loans through a new $349 billion Small Business Administration program. Taking on the Kennedy Center might get Steil noticed in D.C., but it does nothing to help his constituents here. It's a sideshow, and we're not amused.
Thumbs up to Republican push for COVID-19 transparency. As readers of this space know, the Gazette Editorial Board has been critical of local officials' unwillingness to release more information about the coronavirus' spread. It's been a problem at the state level, too. Republican lawmakers have been pushing Gov. Tony Evers to release more data about the epidemic, including the number of hospitalizations. Evers relented and provided numbers for the first time last week. Nearly 25% of confirmed COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. That's a sobering figure, despite the fact that large numbers of people with COVID-19 haven't been tested.
Thumbs down to price gougers. It's a tossup determining who's more despicable: business people who took advantage of the public's coronavirus fears by jacking up prices on sought-after supplies. Or, U.S. senators who failed to warn the American people but sold their stocks after receiving intelligence reports about the coronavirus outbreak in China. We'd argue the latter, but since we have some local examples of the former, we'll spotlight this group. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection sent cease-and-desist notices as of March 24 to 16 businesses found to be engaging in price gouging, including two local businesses. There are always opportunists seeking to profit on others' misfortunes, and we hope the agency's crackdown serves as a warning to other would-be price gougers.