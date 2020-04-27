Thumbs down to drinking (or injecting) bleach. We never imagined having to advise people against doing this, but after President Trump's comments on the subject last week, we feel compelled to weigh in. Drinking bleach is bad, people. Injecting bleach is bad, too. Very bad. Wiping surfaces with disinfectants can kill the coronavirus, but injecting or drinking them could kill you. That's why so many jaws dropped when Trump said last week, “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that." Just bad. Really, really bad.
Thumbs down to Capitol protesters. It wasn't drinking bleach, but the protest at the Capitol on Friday, in defiance of social-distancing guidelines, fell in the same category of stupid. It's fine to object to the state's safer-at-home orders (feel free to write a letter to the editor), but don't put others in danger in the process. Tony Evers' Badger Bounce Back plan calls for reopening the economy in three phases, and progressing through those phases requires reducing the infection rate. Essentially, these protesters made it more difficult to get what they claim to want: an economic recovery. They're trying to "liberate" the state, but getting sick with COVID-19 isn't our idea of liberation.
Thumbs up to the 1,300 candles at the Capitol. On Thursday, sensibility visited the Capitol in the form of health care workers who placed 1,300 candles on the grounds in honor of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin. It was a touching gesture, and our hearts go out to those on the front lines fighting the virus. The health care workers' display of solidarity Thursday night contrasted with the selfishness of protesters who deliberately violated social-distancing guidelines. The majority of the public sides with the health care workers, a new poll finds. According to a The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, only 12% said the restrictions to contain the virus go too far, 61% of respondents say the restrictions are about right and 26% believe the limits don’t go far enough.
Thumbs up to surging testing capacity. Part of the governor's Badger Bounce Back plan calls for increasing COVID-19 testing capacity to 12,000 tests per day, and last week Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm reported the state has reached nearly 11,000 tests per day. The plan also calls for hiring 1,000 people to conduct interviews with people who test positive to track down others who might have been exposed the virus. As we stated in Sunday's editorial, a successful reopening requires the state to ramp up testing and contact tracing investigations. Without these two elements in place, it would be difficult for Wisconsinites to feel confident about venturing out of their homes and spending money at local businesses.