Thumbs down to Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services. The agency fell into the same trap last week as the Rock County Public Health Department did recently by refusing to identify a residential facility that's become a COVID-19 hotspot. A Walworth County official stated the agency didn't see a "compelling public health reason" to share the information publicly. It did, at least, provide the information to first responders. But by not informing the public, the agency is helping feed the social media rumor mill and inviting the circulation of misinformation. When agencies resort to secrecy as Walworth and Rock counties have done, they create confusion and ultimately do more harm than good.
Thumbs up to state relief package. Madison lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers did the right thing last week in adopting a relief package that waives the state's one-week waiting period of unemployment benefits and accepts extra federal aid for the state's Medicaid programs. With unemployment numbers rising, many people have lost their employer's health insurance and need a safety net. They also need to start receiving unemployment checks, and waiving the waiting period will also allow them to receive sooner an extra $600 benefit from the federal government. Gov. Tony Evers expressed disappointment the bill didn't include more aid for farmers and workers, but Evers will get another chance. Last week's bill likely was only Round 1.
Thumbs down to social-distancing deniers. Some of the same right-wing groups denying the science behind climate change are shifting their focus to the coronavirus. In their minds, governments are exaggerating the virus' dangers in a plot to consolidate power, despite COVID-19 killing more Americans (12,392) between April 6 and April 12 than any other cause of death except heart disease (12,626). These deniers have launched protests at state capitols, ignoring social-distancing guidelines while refusing to wear protective masks. A protest is planned in Madison for April 24, and it could become fertile ground for spreading the virus, with hundreds of people signing up to attend. Let's hope these protesters don't learn the hard way about why social distancing is important.
Thumbs up to wearing pants while getting the mail. A Maryland police department felt compelled to remind residents last week to practice decency. "Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox,” the Taneytown police advised in a social media post. It's a sad day indeed when people require reminders for this sort of thing. We hope this is just an East Coast problem but fear it's everywhere. After weeks of sheltering in place, some people have lost their motivation to maintain themselves. For some people, putting on pants has started to feel like a chore, along with brushing teeth and bathing. Has taking out the garbage become optional, too? We dread the answer.