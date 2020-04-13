Thumbs up to keeping local parks open. Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closure last week of 40 state parks and recreational areas in response to crowding concerns. He's not necessarily wrong to do so, but it's important to keep open local parks with fewer visitors. In a news release last week, Rock County officials noted "the important role spending time outdoors plays in connection with physical and mental health." So long as local parks don't become too crowded and people practice social distancing at them, there's no reason to close them. People need options for getting out of the house. It's not practical to expect people to remain confined to their homes, especially as the weather improves.
Thumbs up to broadcasting classic Brewers games. For baseball fans, these are especially dark days. Every spring, their internal compass, much like for migratory birds, steers them to TV and radio game broadcasts. But with the season being postponed because of COVID-19, many baseball fans have lost their sense of purpose, especially on Sunday afternoons. So it was a relief to experience over the past couple Sundays the broadcast of classic Brewers games on WCLO. Last week featured Brewers versus Cubs in their final game of the 2018 regular season to determine the division champion. Bob Uecker's voice soothed the baseball soul, and one almost forgot the game was from two years ago. During this famine, sports fans must take what they can get. How about playing that April 15, 1987, classic when Juan Nieves threw a no-hitter for the Brewers?
Thumbs up to Luca Petrogalli. The 19-year-old UW-Whitewater freshman from Italy is stuck on the campus and making the most of it. He's the university's lone resident, unable to return to his home country with it being under lockdown. To overcome boredom, Petrogalli has been documenting his experience on TikTok, a social media app. His quirky takes on the quarantine life have made him into an internet sensation, with thousands of people watching his videos. He's been featured in several publications, including Time magazine and Forbes. If the pandemic has you feeling down, check out his videos for a reminder that you can find humor even in the dullest moments and in the midst of a pandemic.
Thumbs down to politicizing public health orders. State Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange, is taking the governor to task over his use of emergency orders imposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nass has a watchdog mentality, and he occasionally makes good points. But he's also a highly partisan figure, and so his arguments must be handled carefully, preferably while wearing personal protective equipment. Anything that smacks of partisanship should be tossed aside. It's one thing for Republicans and Democrats to play war games in the heat of a re-election campaign, but it's quite another to inject partisanship into life-and-death decisions concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, as the train wreck known as last Tuesday's election demonstrated.