The financial challenges facing public schools are not new, though we never would have imagined that math classes at the two Janesville high schools were functioning without textbooks for years.
Superintendent Steve Pophal mentioned the problem to the Gazette Editorial Board last month, and one of our editors replied, “How do you not have textbooks in your math classes?”
It’s possible, unfortunately.
The district is working to get more textbooks into classrooms, but many math classes lacked textbooks, print or digital, until just recently, Pophal explained.
“The only place we consistently had textbooks for every kid at either Craig or Parker at that time were the AP (advanced placement) classes,” he said.
In her story last Sunday, reporter Cathy Idzerda traced the textbook gutting to massive budget cuts in 2011. Textbooks were among many items on the chopping block, including personnel. We get it that times were tight, but it’s hard to fathom somebody didn’t step up to complain about math classes having no textbooks. Old textbooks, maybe. But none? It’s absurd.
A teacher or student working without a textbook is like an artist painting without a brush. It’s like a mason laying bricks without mortar. It’s like a plumber fixing pipes without a wrench.
How do you get anything done?
The discovery of this resource wasteland hit Pophal hard after he started his job in July 2017.
“I mean, I went home and cried. And I’m not just saying that for dramatic effect,” he told the editorial board.
He didn’t say so, but we’ll say it: The failure to equip students with the necessary resources indicts former Superintendent Karen Schulte and the school boards overseeing her. Math demands textbooks, and no student and no teacher should be expected to work without one. It is the resource through which the curriculum is executed. It enables students to practice their skills, to review old concepts and to learn new ones.
Perhaps the situation helps explain why significant percentages of local students—as high as 36% of Janesville Parker graduates and 16% of Craig graduates—in 2016 required remedial math when entering college. A dearth of textbooks at the high school level would undoubtedly handicap students headed to college.
To be fair to the former administration, The Gazette holds some responsibility in all this. We wish we would have shed light on the severity of the problem sooner. We did report the textbook cuts in 2011, but at the time, much of the focus was on the staff cuts. We reported the issue again in 2018 but didn’t highlight that math classes were going without textbooks.
At the same time, parents and school board members never raised a fuss about it (that we know of), and if Pophal hadn’t mentioned it, we likely still would be in the dark.
The budget cuts did a disservice to students, and it tragically went unrecognized for years. It is reassuring that Pophal has taken steps to acquire textbooks, and we hope the school board isn’t tempted to cut this budget again if faced with another financial crunch.