Poll after poll shows Americans’ declining trust in government institutions. The impeachment trial, last year’s government shutdown and a Congress unable to reach compromise on issues that matter to voters have fueled people’s cynical attitudes toward government.
While polls show more favorable opinions of local government (72% have a favorable view, according to 2018 Gallup poll), we sometimes see in online comments divisive, angry remarks directed at local officials, too.
The Gazette regularly publishes stories about local government workers who take seriously their roles as public servants. We’re sharing a few of their stories today to remind our readers (and ourselves) that many people inside government believe in the common good and strive to promote it.
Erik Goth, who retired this month after a 25-year career as a detective with the Janesville Police Department, devoted time to reducing infant deaths attributed to sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS. Many years ago, he started speaking at local prenatal classes about dangerous sleeping practices linked to SIDS. He taught parents the right way to place infants in their beds. The number of SIDS incidents in Janesville has fallen over the years, and while Goth doesn’t get all the credit for this decline, he made a difference by speaking at these prenatal classes. Goth turned his sincere concern into action, making our community a little healthier and safer as a result.
Val Crofts is a high school social studies teacher at Milton High School and recently won an Outstanding Teacher of American History Award from the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Crofts has not only a passion for teaching history, he has a knack for making history interesting for students. They leave his classes with a better understanding of the nation’s history and the constitutional principles guiding it. Most schools have a teacher such as Crofts—somebody who inspires students to come to class. We need many more of them and should never take for granted the great ones in our midst.
Dave Bretl achieved the near-impossible during his 19-year tenure as Walworth County administrator. As steward of the county’s tax dollars, he helped steer the county toward becoming debt free by 2018. Under his leadership, Walworth County launched several million-dollar projects as it paid off old debts and saved money for future needs. Taxpayers often complain about government treating them like a piggy bank while spending money irresponsibly. But in Bretl, taxpayers had every reason to celebrate. It’s no wonder Bretl, who retired Friday, inspired the county board to name the county’s administrative building after him.
We could fill this entire Opinion Page with stories of the good works of local government workers. They are the type we think of when remembering President John F. Kennedy’s famous remark from his 1961 inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”
In these cynical times, Kennedy’s words can come across as naive. It sometimes feels like government exists merely to advance partisan ends, but that cynicism recedes after hearing stories of government workers who demonstrate each day a commitment to better the lives of the people around them.
For that, we’re grateful.