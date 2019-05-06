Ron Jeors arrived by bus and waited in line Saturday with his walker to claim his brick from the demolished GM plant.

Jeors, who worked at GM for nearly 40 years, captured the passion that many people feel for their former employer. Even people who didn’t work at the plant wanted to get a piece of GM history Saturday. You didn’t have to work at GM, after all, to experience its effect on the community. It delivered nearly a century of prosperity for Janesville’s working class.

Only 10 years after the plant’s closing, the GM era has joined the “good old days” in the minds of many Janesville residents.

Unlike Jeors, most people drove vehicles to the Blackhawk Community Credit Union branch on West Court Street for their bricks, and they waited in a line stretching nearly a mile.

Nobody could have imagined these plant remnants becoming such sought-after commodities. Indeed, many GM workers didn’t believe the plant would remain closed, let alone be demolished, after GM made the announcement in 2008.

These bricks—rescued from the demolition site over the past month—are all that’s left, at least for the public to take.

The plant is nearly gone. One of the few remaining identifiable parts of the plant, its iconic smokestack, was torn down last month.

Janesville residents still have their memories, and they’re not going to give them up, not easily anyway.

The bricks—they’re tangible. You can hold them, feel their weight, see the weathering and discoloration. They’re a link to a past many people don’t want to forget.

The truth is, many people aren’t ready to say goodbye to the plant. They haven’t had closure, nor do they necessarily want it.

And perhaps that’s OK.

For these people, the plant lives on through stories and old photographs—and now through the bricks handed out Saturday. Grandparents can show their grandchildren the bricks and explain how they made up a tiny fraction of the former plant’s footprint, which sprawled across many blocks on Janesville’s south side.

The GM plant was a massive operation. It was also a source of great pride for thousands of Janesville residents.

Bricks are merely hardened pieces of clay, but to those who waited in line Saturday to get some, they represented much more.