Across the country, newspapers are stepping away from endorsing candidates in partisan elections.
The political divide is deep and unprecedented this midterm election season, raising concerns among newspaper editorial boards, including here at The Gazette, that rather than benefiting voters, endorsements may further contribute to our nation’s polarization.
And so, The Gazette
Editorial Board has decided not to endorse candidates in November sheriff, state and national races.
No matter how good the newspaper’s intentions or how thorough and objective our examination of candidates, endorsements will this year invariably be viewed as tipping a hat toward one party or the other, and the newspaper will invariably be viewed as biased.
In this current political climate, there is unfortunately no discernible middle ground.
Historically, endorsements have aimed to
persuade readers to consider nuances in a candidate’s record and in their character and potential to serve that might set them apart and make them the best choice. A well-written
endorsement has historically had the power to influence and even change a reader’s vote.
But we’re not sure in the current climate that endorsements remain useful in that way for most readers, whom polls show already ascribe long before November to a set political view. Most voters have settled, too, on a partisan slate of candidates long before the election. No amount of persuasive writing by the newspaper is likely to move that needle for most voters.
And so, if endorsements are no longer a tool that well-serves most readers, who is left to benefit from them?
The candidates themselves, of course, then solely gain. An endorsement has historically been a win for candidates, typically widely promoted by campaigns.
Backing one political campaign over another, with little or no apparent benefit to most readers, shouldn’t be the newspaper’s job. But in the current political climate, endorsements have come down to that.
Non-partisan races are different. The Gazette plans to continue to publish endorsements in the spring for city, school board and county board races. Those, we feel, are closer to home, with the potential to talk about local issues and solutions that aren’t as politically polarizing—at least they shouldn’t be.
This November,
The Gazette will stick to informing readers about the midterm election via our news pages, without Opinion Page endorsements.
We’ll let readers make up their minds based on factual news stories, and set aside for now a persuasive Opinion Page tool that in partisan races no longer seems relevant or helpful, and in fact might further contribute to the erosion of our democracy.