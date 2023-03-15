City council members represent Janesville at large. And so, in making endorsements in the April 4 election, The Gazette’s Editorial Board gave weight to candidates who appeared committed to serving all city residents, neighborhoods and interests, and to considering a full range of viewpoints before making decisions.

We looked for candidates who appeared committed to keeping taxes affordable, but who at the same time recognized that thoughtful investment of tax dollars on economic development, public safety and infrastructure can reap long-term benefits, while too little investment can be short-sighted with long-term consequences. It’s the council’s job to find the balance.

