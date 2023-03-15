City council members represent Janesville at large. And so, in making endorsements in the April 4 election, The Gazette’s Editorial Board gave weight to candidates who appeared committed to serving all city residents, neighborhoods and interests, and to considering a full range of viewpoints before making decisions.
We looked for candidates who appeared committed to keeping taxes affordable, but who at the same time recognized that thoughtful investment of tax dollars on economic development, public safety and infrastructure can reap long-term benefits, while too little investment can be short-sighted with long-term consequences. It’s the council’s job to find the balance.
We looked for candidates who appeared to understand the role of public-private partnerships, especially critical with major development projects like the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.
And we looked for candidates who we felt would consistently make themselves available to and communicate with constituents
All five candidates for four open city council seats met as a group recently with The Gazette’s Editorial Board. Four appeared to possess at least most of the qualifications we sought and thus earned our endorsement. Those four, in no particular order, are incumbents Heather Miller, Dave Marshick, Michael Jackson and newcomer and local business owner Richard Neeno. A fifth candidate, Spencer Zimmerman, did not earn our endorsement.
We appreciate the commitment of all five candidates to Janesville; jumping into the election ring is not an insignificant decision.
Heather Miller
Miller seemed somewhat narrowly focused on one geographical sector of the city, the south side, pushing for instance for “a vision that incorporates every part of town and not just the one that sees the most growth.”
But while we’d like to see her take a more expansive view, Miller thoughtfully articulated her stance on some issues beyond the south side, demonstrating enough commitment to the entire city to earn our endorsement. We appreciate her view, for instance, that upgrading the Centerway corridor is critical as a gateway to the downtown area that city and private interests have worked hard in recent years to revitalize.
We also appreciate Miller’s view on the Woodman’s Center, that while it could bring positive economic impact it needs additional private backing so that less of the financial burden of building and operating it falls on local taxpayers. We also appreciate her insistence that local youth sports have priority use of the new space.
We like her reasoning for supporting a sales tax in Janesville, that she’d be for it if it could help fund local services like road repairs to police, and because it would be shouldered not just by city residents, but by anyone passing through. And we appreciate her pointing out that the new city manager needs to be present and approachable, something she said former city manager Mark Freitag could have done better.
Dave Marshick
That Marshick didn’t voice as a high priority ensuring that the Woodman’s Center costs don’t burden lower-income city residents, was somewhat of a concern.
His support for building the Woodman’s Center appears rooted at least in part in his own kids once playing traveling sports and the project’s potential benefit for such families today. He also characterized it an amenity that would make Janesville more attractive to tourists and to new business and industry looking to locate here. All true, perhaps, but a view some lower-income city residents might not share.
His view on the sales tax, meanwhile, while true that it might beneficially capture revenue from those who live elsewhere and drive in for prime destination shopping along Milton Avenue and the northeast side retail corridor, might not fully align with the economic reality of some lower-income city residents.
We did appreciate one aspect of Marshick’s take on a sales tax, that it could help the city meet its budget and make road and other infrastructure improvements without reducing services or raising local property taxes, and without counting on the state legislature to fix a broken state shared revenue formula. Most everyone could likely get on board with that.
What earned Marshick our endorsement, in the end, was his view that the new city manager must prioritize a master planning process that envisions where the city as a whole, “not just the south side, not just the north side, not the west side,” is decades from now. We agree that peering through such a collective lens is what Janesville most needs to do, if it is to move forward well.
Richard Neeno
Neeno, the owner of three downtown businesses, can sometimes too-narrowly appear to be the voice of downtown.
We did, however, appreciate his view that the Woodman’s Center could generate new tax revenue by reviving the property value of the ailing mall site, and could help broaden the tax base as new businesses, industry and residents are lured to a more attractive city, ultimately making living here more affordable for everyone. That, we agree, could be a win for city residents at all socio-economic levels.
We appreciate Neeno’s view of the sales tax as a tool to help the city maintain services without raising local property taxes, and its potential to help lessen the blow from inadequate state shared revenue.
Neeno, in the end, clinched our endorsement with his view that a more attractive city that business and industry independently seek out is better than having to resort to TIF deals to lure them in. He also earns our endorsement with his view that the new city manager must be committed to transparency, communication, mending fences and accurately disseminating information.
Michael Jackson
We liked Jackson’s stance that the Woodman’s Center could spur citywide economic growth that would benefit everyone “the young, the old, the rich, the poor. Those who play hockey and those who play euchre.”
And we appreciate his view that if the Woodman’s Center project doesn’t progress, hundreds of jobs could be lost if the mall falters enough to close — and that the Woodman’s Center could bring new jobs. “This is about so much more than taxes,” he said.
Jackson was originally opposed to the Woodman’s Center but said he changed his mind when he studied the potential benefits, and the potential for it to be pursued with a mix of state, federal, local and private dollars. For his willingness to pivot when presented with new information, he earns our endorsement.
Jackson also earns our endorsement for calling out the dissemination of inaccurate information on the Woodman’s Center and for supporting the idea of a sales tax for its potential to fund services like police, while pointing out that he’s glad a local referendum would be needed to enact it. “I would want the community to have some buy-in,” he said.
And he earns our endorsement by well-articulating that affordable housing, a renewed and comprehensive vision for the south side, worker recruitment and retention and the impact of the coming Beloit casino would top his priority list. “The challenge going forward is not creating jobs, the challenge going forward is where do we get employees for the jobs we already have?” he said
Spencer Zimmerman
We appreciate Zimmerman’s openness to serving, but have concern about his inconsistent communication and availability.
While it might bring short-term local tax savings, in our view he’s also too fiscally conservative to best serve the city’s long-term interests. Being completely against urban renewal projects like the Woodman’s Center, being completely against the possibility of a sales tax that could help maintain city services, and saying he’d look to cut taxes without seeing thoughtful new spending as a good investment, is short-sighted.
We also have a hard time understanding how, as he told the editorial board, lowering taxes and not investing in the city’s long-term viability would “create a business-friendly environment.”
We disagree with Zimmerman’s support for putting the Woodman’s Center to a non-binding public referendum, that we don’t feel is necessary.
And it’s a widely-held local view that the city could better communicate, we don’t feel as Zimmerman shared with the editorial board that the Woodman’s Center, in the pipeline for several years, is a project that any citizens should have been blindsided on if they’ve been paying attention.