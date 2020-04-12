Easter won’t feel the same today, especially for churchgoers who’ve had to miss services the past month.
For Christians, safer-at-home restrictions cannot diminish the magnificence of Christ’s resurrection, though it no doubt takes an extra effort to keep Christ at the forefront of the mind during these trying times. The bonds created when praying and taking communion together don’t form as readily while streaming a service online. On some days, it might feel like this pandemic is sapping our collective spiritual strength.
It is normal to feel discouraged, whether Christian or not. After all, Jesus’ followers certainly felt glum to see him crucified. It wasn’t a good day for them. And yet, Christ’s resurrection is a great example of not succumbing to the darkness. It calls on us to persevere—to seek out the light.
Staying at home day after day has a way of illuminating all that we take for granted in our community, including our churches. And it’s not just the big things—the weekly reminders of a mission to follow Christ’s path—that churchgoers miss. They miss the small things, too: the sunshine brightening stained-glass windows, the Easter lilies decorating sanctuaries, the choirs making beautiful music and the handshakes with people after reciting the “Lord’s Prayer.”
From inside our homes, staring out the windows, it is tempting to feel sorry for ourselves. Our way of life has been upended through no fault of our own. We did nothing to create this virus. We didn’t stop attending church out of a lack of faith. No, this situation has been forced onto us.
Now imagine in the story of Jesus how his followers must have felt about his crucifixion. In their eyes, Jesus did nothing to deserve being hung from a cross. Not even Pontius Pilate, a Roman governor, could find a reason to condemn Jesus, though he turned Jesus over to the mob anyway.
Jesus’ crucifixion was unfair, very unfair.
Of course, the crucifixion was also something else. It was a catalyst. It gave way to the resurrection, through which Jesus showed Christians the path to eternal life.
To overcome death is the Easter message, which should give all of us hope as we fight this pandemic.
We don’t have to be stricken with COVID-19 to feel its effects. The anxiety that comes with trying to avoid it takes a toll: sleepless nights and stressful trips to the grocery store. And we worry not only about the virus. Some of us have lost jobs or have had our wages cut. In the past month, nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment. The economy hasn’t collapsed this quickly since the Great Depression.
And it’s possible, perhaps likely, our struggles will worsen in the weeks to come. For many of us, the goal is to survive this calamity.
And yet, the Easter message isn’t about mere survival. Jesus didn’t teach Christians how to scrape by. He taught people how to live. His crucifixion marked not the end but the beginning, and we, Christian or not, would do well to view this pandemic in the same way, reacting not out of fear but out of a desire to grow.
On the other side of the sickness, death and economic destruction awaits a better world for those of us willing and ready to seize it.
Let Easter be our inspiration.