The flu shot is the Chicago Cubs of vaccinations. They’re both unreliable.

You get the shot and start off with high hopes, but as the flu season progresses, you realize you did not get what you paid for.

That felt like the case the past two years, as health officials realized the shot wasn’t a good match for the viruses circulating through the United States.

But just as Cubs fans never give up on their team, you should never give up on the flu shot.

Health officials say even if the match is imperfect, the vaccination still provides some benefits and can make the illness less severe among those who get the shot.

Our complaint isn’t with the shot but with its detractors who push conspiracy theories. They use the shot’s occasional ineffectiveness to undermine people’s confidence about vaccinations in general, and some spread misinformation on The Gazette’s Facebook page last week.

“The health department lied. You get sick because your body (is) trying to rid itself from the poison. The flu shot is a lie. No studies done on it, and biggest payout in vaccine court is for injury and death from flu shot,” decried one Facebook user.

Another added, “Nope! Never take something that the government makes!” (Actually, private companies make the vaccination.)

Making irrational claims about vaccinations is a bit like blaming Steve Bartman for the Cubs losing the 2003 National League Championship Series. Poor guy. He is the fan who tried to catch a ball in foul territory instead of getting out of the way for a Cubs outfielder to make the potential catch. That play supposedly led to the Cubs’ defeat.

But rational baseball fans understood a great deal more than one foul ball contributed to the Cubs losing that series. Likewise, rational people understand vaccinations aren’t perfect. They sometimes come with side effects and aren’t always as effective as hoped, but that doesn’t mean vaccinations are a lie.

Virus mutations can make the flu shot less effective. The shot is never a guarantee, but getting it is better than doing nothing, and this year’s flu season could be a doozy.

Rock County health officials recommend getting the shot now because it takes about two weeks to work. If you wait until your friends and family start getting sick, it might be too late.

With the flu shot, it’s best to set low expectations, knowing there’s a good chance the shot will under perform, despite the millions of dollars spent on developing it.

But you never know. You could be pleasantly surprised. The Cubs did win, after all, the 2016 World Series.