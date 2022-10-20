Mark Freitag was hired as Janesville’s city manager in 2013 based on years of demonstrated leadership as an Army colonel. The city council felt, among other reasons for choosing him, that his experience would help steady Janesville through changing times.

Four years before Freitag was hired, in 2009, General Motors idled its longtime assembly plant here, just as the nation was sliding into a deep recession. Efforts to redevelop the GM site remain ongoing today.

