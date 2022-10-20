Mark Freitag was hired as Janesville’s city manager in 2013 based on years of demonstrated leadership as an Army colonel. The city council felt, among other reasons for choosing him, that his experience would help steady Janesville through changing times.
Four years before Freitag was hired, in 2009, General Motors idled its longtime assembly plant here, just as the nation was sliding into a deep recession. Efforts to redevelop the GM site remain ongoing today.
There have been other challenges since for the city manager, including leading through the COVID-19 pandemic and shepherding public-private efforts to revitalize downtown and to bring in new business city-wide.
Next week, Freitag heads to a new job in Colorado. As the city council works to hire his successor, we trust that his more than a decade of commitment to Janesville will smooth that transition.
Janesville’s outgoing city manager struggled at times with communication, but he did many things right, especially in championing long-term strategic planning and in pushing initiatives over the finish line.
Freitag, in his years in Janesville, was surrounded by city staff, elected officials and others in the public and private sector who made their own contributions to local progress, but in the end, he deserves credit for being at the helm of city decision making.
The list of renewal projects that have come before the city during Freitag’s tenure, many involving TIF and other complex public and private funding scenarios, is long. It includes the ongoing efforts to redevelop the GM site; planning for the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Community Center at Uptown Janesville on Milton Avenue; and planning now underway for a massive south-side strawberry greenhouse.
Over the past decade, the city saw the renovation of the Hedberg Public Library; construction of the SHINE Technologies campus; the reconstruction of the I-90 interchange and work on adjacent Humes Road; the opening of a massive Dollar General distribution center and other new business initiatives; the opening of the ARISE Town Square and other improvements downtown and along the riverfront; the creation of a downtown business improvement district; and a general effort to diversify the city’s economy.
There were also efforts to improve life for more vulnerable city residents, including affordable housing initiatives and ongoing discussions about how best to serve the homeless. The city, during Freitag’s tenure, approved a series of multi-family housing projects as part of a tax incremental finance district. It was the first time the city, thinking outside the box, had tried using TIF to develop this type of housing.
Challenges remain for the next city manager. But that successor will step off from a solid base thanks to Freitag’s efforts.
As he departs, we say ‘thank you’ to Mark Freitag and wish him well in his next endeavor.