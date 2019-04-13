Blackhawk Community Credit Union probably wouldn’t loan money to a business seeking to build on a potentially contaminated site. So, the credit union is justifiably hesitant to buy a former industrial site near the Rock River out of concern for what might be lurking underground.

The credit union wants the city to acquire the site on South Water Street, clean it and give it to the credit union for the construction of a $23 million to $30 million office complex. The city is looking to spend $7.1 million on the transaction.

Both the city and credit union are asking a lot of taxpayers, but a deal such as this likely would be required sooner or later, whether the credit union or somebody else wants to build on the site. Unless the city plans to leave the land vacant, which it doesn’t, there’s no escaping the site’s environmental uncertainties.

Credit union President and CEO Sherri Stumpf rightly worries about credit union members footing the cleanup bill. Besides, she noted, the city is in a better position to secure grants to help pay for site cleanup.

We support the city spending $7.1 million on this site so long as adequate protections for taxpayers are built into the deal. The credit union’s plans for the site would have a “transformative” effect on the downtown, city officials say, but that would be true only if the credit union sticks to its proposal to include a GM employee legacy center, UW-Whitewater satellite offices and retail and restaurant space at the complex. An ordinary office complex would not be the highest use for this prime piece of riverfront real estate.

This deal might feel like uncharted territory, but it’s similar in some ways to the one the city orchestrated for a former parking lot on West Milwaukee Street.

The city in 2017 gave city-owned land, appraised at $255,000, to a developer for construction of the Cobblestone hotel a few blocks upstream from the proposed credit union site. The city expects to recoup within 10 years its investment in the land and a forgivable loan given to Cobblestone, according to Economic Development Director Gale Price.

We view the credit union project as an investment in the downtown’s future, like the deal for the Cobblestone hotel. Janesville would reap dividends—both social and financial. As more commercial activity moves into the downtown, property values would rise, increasing property tax revenues for the city. A vibrant downtown would generate substantial quality-of-life benefits for Janesville residents.

The credit union unveiled plans for its new headquarters to great applause last year. It has brilliantly marketed itself, in part by doing good works throughout the community. It’s not lost on us that the credit union plans to donate its current headquarters on Kennedy Road to the charitable organization HealthNet after the credit union moves into its downtown complex.

But as hopeful as we are about this project, city and credit union officials must recognize expectations are high. Financial incentives are key to bringing new developments to the downtown, but $7.1 million is a lot of money. Anything less than “transformative” would be a disappointment.