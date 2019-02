Gov. Tony Evers made a mistake last week when he vetoed a middle-class tax cut forwarded to his desk by Republicans in the Assembly and Senate, but we’re hopeful tax relief for Wisconsin residents might still emerge from upcoming budget negotiations.

Both Evers and the Legislature want the same thing: a middle-class tax cut. They just disagree on how to pay for it.

Republicans want to tap a projected $2.4 billion surplus to pay for a $340 million tax cut for individuals making under $100,000 and families making under $150,000.

Evers wants to pay for a tax cut in part by capping a tax credit for manufacturers and farmers at $300,000 of annual income.

We agree with Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, who in a Saturday op-ed complained Evers had vetoed a “common-sense tax cut.” August is right: Surpluses should be returned to taxpayers.

As August wrote in his column, a surplus means taxpayers have paid more than necessary to the government, and it should be returned to the taxpayers before it is spent by those in Madison.

Evers’ plan to penalize manufacturers would hurt job creators, as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has correctly pointed out. Wisconsin’s economy is humming, and one of the big reasons is the improved tax climate for businesses created while Republicans were in control of state government. A strong economy helps everybody in the state. Record-low unemployment means anybody who wants a job can find one, for example.

Unraveling tax laws that are helping businesses make the state’s economy strong would be a mistake.

We acknowledge Evers did have one reasonable point: He said he didn’t like that the Republican bill would have set a major fiscal policy item outside of the budget process.

Fair enough.

Evers plans to lay out his tax cut in detail when he unveils his first proposed biennium budget later this week, and as the budget process begins, the middle-class tax cut proposals will be mixed into the sausage grinder.

Evers spending plan will get a thorough rewrite in the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate.

What comes out the other end will be sent to the governor’s desk, where Evers can make adjustments to his liking using line-item veto powers that are among the most extensive in the nation.

We hope those turning the crank on the budget process don’t lose sight of the common goal for both sides of the political aisle—a middle-class tax cut.

That is a good objective.