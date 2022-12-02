December is crunch time for local nonprofits as they try to hit their year-end fundraising goals.
As you consider supporting them as part of your holiday giving—recognizing that they appreciate any size gift—it’s a good moment to reflect on the contributions nonprofits make. They do a lot locally, across the state of Wisconsin and on a national level, that’s easy to take for granted.
Let’s start locally. According to Wisconsin Department of Financial Institution records, there are at least 300 nonprofits currently operating in Rock County, at least 100 of those based here in Janesville.
They include churches, civic clubs like the Lions and Jaycees, and health providers like Mercyhealth and HealthNet.
There are veterans’ groups, recreational clubs for everything from youth baseball to snowmobiling and business and economic drivers like Forward Janesville and Downtown Janesville, Inc.
There are arts groups like the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra and the Janesville Performing Arts Center. And there are agriculture producer groups, the Rock County 4-H Fair, and the YMCA and Salvation Army that promote wellness and offer a wide range of social programs.
Those of us who live and work here in Janesville daily see first-hand their broad impact. It’s hard to be part of a community and not somehow be touched by its nonprofits.
And thus, we’ve also watched first-hand how the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic challenges have stretched them in the past couple of years, from social service groups who’ve had to respond to rising need, to arts groups whose revenue pipelines shut down in the pandemic and are just now beginning to recover from that.
Peering through a statewide lens, meanwhile, shines a light on the growth of nonprofits in Wisconsin in recent decades and on their broader economic contributions.
According to a report commissioned in 2015 by the Wisconsin Nonprofits Association, there were about 7,900 public charities in Wisconsin in 2011, up from about 6,900 in 2005.
By 2015, according to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, the number of nonprofits in Wisconsin had risen to about 8,400. Mostly supported by program revenue to the tune of about $35 billion a year, their budgets were rounded out in 2015 with about $5.6 billion in support from private contributions and government grants.
Nationwide, meanwhile, according to a February 2022 report by the National Council of Nonprofits, there are now about 1.3 million nonprofit organizations in the United States. They employ about 12.3 million people and spend about $2 trillion annually.
Ultimately, this nationwide report pulls the focus back locally. It notes that more than 90% of nonprofits in the United States “are small, community-based organizations serving people in a particular locality.”
Like in Rock County. And in Janesville.
Nonprofits are the lifeblood of our local community. We urge you, this holiday season, to consider contributing toward their efforts, to keep them strong and giving back in 2023.