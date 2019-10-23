Amid a divisive impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings with Ukrainian officials, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, surprised us and probably many of his constituents by making a public display of his desire to work with a Democrat.

Xochitl Torres Small, a Democratic representative from New Mexico, visited Janesville this month and toured with Steil a local auto and industrial parts manufacturer, SSI Technologies.

Credit them both for ignoring any grumblings within their respective parties about Small’s visit while downplaying their political affiliations and touting their commonalities.

The two are more alike than one might think, starting with their status as congressional freshmen. Also, both won seats in districts that previously elected Republicans, making Small more conservative than most Democrats. Indeed, she opposed the impeachment inquiry until just recently, deciding to back it only after the Trump administration issued a letter refusing to cooperate with the investigation and preventing some witnesses from testifying.

For his part, Steil has toed the party line on impeachment, though Steil did rebuke Trump in a vote condemning Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria. Steil and 128 other Republicans joined the entire Democratic House delegation in adopting a resolution last week calling the withdrawal “beneficial to adversaries of the United States Government, including Syria, Iran, and Russia.”

We applaud Steil’s vote, but it’s unfortunate that a meltdown of U.S. foreign policy is required to bring the two sides together. They should be able to find more areas of agreement on other issues, such as on health care, border security and budget priorities.

Steil is likely headed toward a long career in the House, if his predecessor’s election record is any indication. But unlike Paul Ryan, Steil has an opportunity to break free from the partisan pathology that’s engulfed Congress, particularly since the 2016 election.

Small’s visit was part of a “congressional exchange” organized by the Bipartisan Policy Center, which we suspect considers Small, Steil and other congressional freshmen as the nation’s best hope for changing the institution’s increasingly tribal nature.

Years ago, Small’s visit wouldn’t have attracted our attention. Back then, members of both parties more often worked together and maintained mutual respect for each other even in the face of heated disagreements.

We encourage Steil to continue his work in the same bipartisan vein that brought Small to Janesville. We challenge him, too, to pursue bipartisan cooperation on those issues that most divide the nation.

In only his first term, Steil has reached a fork in the road: He can either travel down the path most traveled by his peers and give into the partisan gridlock. Or, he can take another path and build a legacy that distinguishes him as someone who broke through that gridlock and went on to accomplish something meaningful.