Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, is no fundraising master, and that's a good thing, in our opinion.

He claims he doesn't like it and doesn't spend much time doing it.

"It's a disappointing part of the job. You know, I ended the campaign in debt," Steil told the editorial board last month. He seemed proud to report his opponent, Randy Bryce, outraised him 3.5 to 1 last year.

Steil's campaign raised $364,928 in the first quarter of 2019, but he insists his focus isn't on the money. "What I'm probably most proud of is trying to be available and accessible," Steil said, noting his interest in meeting with editorial boards and holding town halls.

That's a schedule we hope he keeps.

Steil's approach contrasts with former House Speaker Paul Ryan's. Ryan traveled the country to raise money for the Republican cause. Though GOP insiders appreciated his efforts, Ryan's constituents barely acknowledged it.

When Ryan announced his retirement from Congress last year, his constituents remembered Ryan for his dedication to the 1st Congressional District, especially earlier in his career. If anything, they lamented the distractions and demands his job as House speaker later created.

The fundraising fever, of course, afflicts both parties. They each depend on massive quantities of contributions to fuel re-election campaigns.

We suspect Steil will devote more and more of his time to raising money, no matter if a credible candidate emerges to run against him in 2020.

But it was sweet, really, to listen to Steil's optimism during his interview with editorial board. "I vote my conscience 100% of the time," he said in complete sincerity.

Steil is a little like a young Luke Skywalker ready to take on the world. "I'm not afraid," Skywalker tells Yoda in "The Empire Strikes Back."

To which Yoda, in a foreboding voice, replies, "You will be... You will be."

The dark side--meaning the millions of dollars that make the political world go round--is coming for Steil and every other freshman Congress member. There is no escape because the unholy alliance between candidates and their contributors comprises the bulwark of what many people pejoratively refer to as "the system."

Many candidates have run on platforms to separate themselves from "the system," with vows to reform "the system." They sometimes succeed in making small changes to "the system," but inevitably even principled candidates learn they, too, must raise loads of cash to compete.

But perhaps Steil will resist and resist longer than most.

And perhaps he'll also learn to stack stones and lift astromech droids using his mind alone. We're rooting for him.