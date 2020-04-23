Concerns about how a pandemic could affect the legitimacy of an election are no longer theoretical. The April 7 election laid bare all that can go wrong, and so shame on us if we fail to take steps to safeguard the August primary and the November general elections.
The solution is obvious: More mail-in voting is needed. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and other Democrats proposed holding the primary and general elections almost entirely by mail, but the proposal failed in a party-line vote as an amendment to the relief package passed last week.
Spreitzer’s proposal is probably where the nation as a whole is headed. But his party is in the minority in the Legislature, and that reality will require him and other Democrats to pursue a compromise. The chief objection is the proposal’s lack of an ID requirement, and Democrats need to reach out to Republicans who fret about voter fraud, even if there’s scant evidence it’s ever been a problem.
In an interview with the Gazette Editorial Board, Spreitzer expressed a willingness to compromise on the ID issue, and we’re hopeful the two sides can craft a proposal both can live with. The editorial board is offering a plan that would maintain the current system while maximizing the number of mail-in votes cast:
Automatically send absentee ballots to anyone who requested an absentee ballot in the April 7 election, whether or not they signed up to receive an absentee ballot for the August and November elections.
When voters requested an absentee ballot for the April 7 election, they had to choose whether to receive an absentee ballot for only the April 7 election or for all 2020 elections. Not every voter selected the latter option, however. The Legislature should change the law to ensure anyone who received an absentee ballot for the April 7 election also gets one for both the August primary and November general election. This simple change would guarantee this segment of voters, at least, doesn’t head to the polls on Election Day.
Launch a public service campaign encouraging anyone who didn’t receive an absentee ballot in the spring election to immediately request one. This campaign should include state funding for county clerks to mail reminders to all registered voters explaining how to obtain absentee ballots for the August and November elections. Such an effort would help prevent a last-minute deluge of absentee ballot requests, which created a bottleneck at post offices and complicated vote counting in the April 7 election.
Standardize voter addresses. County clerks across the state use different standards for sending out ballots, with some even addressing ballots by hand, slowing postal delivery. All clerks should be using computer-printed addresses that follow postal system address standards to ensure absentee ballots are both received and returned quickly.
These three recommendations shouldn’t be controversial, though one never knows with a group of lawmakers capable of arguing about from which direction the sun rises. We’ve outlined a path forward. If lawmakers have another solution, by all means let’s hear it.
We’re open to any idea that encourages more mail-in voting. But do something, lawmakers, and do it soon.