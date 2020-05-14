A leadership vacuum at the Legislature has left the state’s election apparatus in no better position today than it was after the calamity known as the April 7 election.
Legislative leaders have done nothing to advance proposals to increase mail-in voting to protect public health. With higher turnout expected for a presidential race, the state is flirting with another disaster, especially if the November election coincides with a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Hearing crickets at the Capitol, counties and municipalities should do what they can to maximize absentee voting, namely by mailing absentee ballot request forms to registered voters ahead of the August primary and November general election. It’s a far-from-perfect solution but might be the best option local clerks have to reduce in-person voting.
While there’s no hard evidence that the April 7 election spread the virus, at least 67 Wisconsin residents got COVID-19 after voting in person or working at the polls April 7, according to the state Department of Health. Even if only a handful of those cases resulted from the election, that’s reason enough to ramp up mail-in voting for the fall.
With Republicans in control of the Legislature, Democratic mail-in voting proposals, including one sponsored by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, have gone nowhere.
“If Republicans will not consider a true vote-by-mail proposal, I would hope that they might at least agree to provide funding to local governments so that every town, village and city is able to send out request forms to voters, not just the places that can afford to do so,” Spreitzer said.
Ahead of the April 7 election, both Whitefish Bay and Bayside mailed absentee ballot request forms to their registered voters, and, not surprisingly, they had a higher rate of absentee voting than the rest of the state. These are also two well-to-do communities, which means they don’t necessarily need the state’s help to pay for mailings.
Rock County and its municipalities aren’t as fortunate. Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson so far has no plans to mail out absentee ballot request forms and hasn’t heard of such plans from municipal clerks in Rock County. “With over 87,000 registered voter in the county, budgets are definitely a factor in what we will have the ability to do,” she said.
She noted her office will continue to promote absentee voting, but we fear her office’s efforts will fall short if it or municipal clerks cannot send out absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters.
We shouldn’t have to beg the Legislature for money. But here we are, begging.
Come on, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Nobody expects much from you, but the least you can do is vote to give local governments the funding they need to mail out absentee ballot request forms.