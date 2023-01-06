As the Wisconsin Legislature reconvenes following the November midterms, we’re hopeful some of the promises made during election season will evolve into bipartisan solutions for municipalities and school districts across the state, including here in Janesville.
We recognize the divided state political climate that persists into this new term and the inherent difficulty in enacting legislation that best serves all people of Wisconsin, not just narrow interests.
There are, however, pressing issues that need attention, and we’re looking to the legislative and executive branches of state government to come together to address them.
In midterm campaigns, candidates floated a variety of scenarios on how to fix the state shared revenue formula for municipalities. How a solution is ultimately structured is less important, in our view, than the outcome.
Communities must no longer see as their best option passing an operating referendum to fund their emergency service departments. Neither should communities see raising utility and other fees as their best option for generating revenue without exceeding state levy caps.
A bipartisan solution is overdue, as well, on how to fund Wisconsin public schools without school districts having to perennially pass operating referendums.
We hope in this new session, as legislators and the governor weigh how to best apply a projected state budget surplus of more than $6 billion, that more fiscal support for public schools gets top consideration.
We see validity in returning some of the budget surplus to taxpayers but also hope some of it is invested in public schools, as well as in economic development initiatives that could benefit Janesville projects like the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center and new industry on the city’s south side.
We hope a portion of the surplus is applied to critical infrastructure projects like rural broadband, local roads, publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations and expanded rail service.
With the Rock River running through our downtown and winding through Rock County, we also hope to see in this coming legislative session budgetary support for new and current initiatives that protect and improve Wisconsin waterways.
Ultimately, we look to state legislators and Gov. Evers to find a middle ground between simply giving surplus billions back to taxpayers and using those dollars well, to benefit all people of Wisconsin. In order to do that, they must first work together. Finding common ground and bipartisan solutions is how, in this new term, we’ll best move Wisconsin forward.