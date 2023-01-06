As the Wisconsin Legislature reconvenes following the November midterms, we’re hopeful some of the promises made during election season will evolve into bipartisan solutions for municipalities and school districts across the state, including here in Janesville.

We recognize the divided state political climate that persists into this new term and the inherent difficulty in enacting legislation that best serves all people of Wisconsin, not just narrow interests.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you