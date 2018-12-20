We’ve never liked the town of Beloit’s incorporation proposal, but it’s apparently even worse than we realized.
The state Incorporation Review Board found the town’s request to incorporate as a village fails four of the six benchmarks used to determine whether to approve such plans.
Oddly enough, the board didn’t flag the one part of the proposal that we’ve lamented is its worst feature: the hijacking of tax revenue from the Alliant Energy plant. But the board found other flaws that arguably only exist because the town went out of its way to include the energy plant and other areas west of the Rock River within the proposed village’s boundaries. The town essentially “gerrymandered” the plant into its incorporation proposal, causing it to fail four of the criteria, including the standard for compactness and homogeneity.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith’s reaction to the board’s findings was telling. “In some ways, I was not surprised by the findings because I think the concerns raised by the city (of Beloit) and (Rock) County were pretty straightforward and clear. On the other hand, it was surprising on its face to have four of the six criteria determined to be not met. In reviewing past decisions of the Incorporation Review Board, there hasn’t been a petition that has failed to meet four criteria in 30 years,” he told The Gazette.
Town officials deny the incorporation bid has anything to do with capturing a windfall from Alliant Energy, but the math speaks for itself. Under the incorporation plan, the town would see its tax revenues from the plant jump from about $1 million to nearly $3 million. Meanwhile, Rock County’s share would increase only by about $100,000, from $1.7 million to $1.8 million.
Rock County would be a major loser in this proposal, but the biggest loser would arguably be the section of the town referred to as the “remnant.” It would suffer in multiple ways under the proposal, the board concluded. The remnant would lose “all of its community buildings, equipment and facilities as well as losing the Alliant Energy payment, yet the (remnant) would remain responsible for 20 percent of the town’s current debt from projects that benefit the proposed village, not the remnant town,” the board noted.
The deeper one looks into this proposal, the worse it becomes. We had no expectations as to how the board would rule, but its findings leave little doubt the incorporation bid in its current form has no chance of passing. It’s possible, as the board seems to imply in some parts of the findings, the town could craft a more agreeable proposal based on incorporating only the most populated areas east of the Rock River. But such a proposal would require excluding the energy plant and forgoing millions of dollars in payments.
Would town officials want to create a village without the plant within its borders? We bet not.
