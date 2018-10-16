State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, brings a pragmatic approach to legislating, and we feel he would put solutions over ideology as the 45th District representative.
Spreitzer recognizes the state’s road conditions for what they are—poor—and he’s one of a handful of area legislators open to raising the gas tax to fund improvements.
“People understand that if you want to fill potholes, if you want to widen I-90 and keep that on schedule, it costs money, and people are willing to chip in a little to pay for it,” he told The Gazette Editorial Board.
Spreitzer’s opponent, libertarian Reese Wood, told us he’s a big advocate of local control, but transportation funding requires state leadership, and we’re not sure he’s up to providing that leadership. Wood has a novel idea for improving roads—increasing hemp production statewide. The plant would act as both a revenue source and a building material (hempcrete), he said. But regardless of hemp’s potential, it wouldn’t be a savior. Other possibilities, such as toll roads, are worth exploring, but the state needs a cash infusion now, not a decade or two later.
More revenue is clearly needed, and Spreitzer isn’t suggesting anything radical in backing a higher gas tax. There may be better ways to raise revenues (stay tuned for Thursday’s Assembly District 31 endorsement), but hiking the gas tax is necessary to prevent roads from getting any worse. As it is, Wisconsin roads rank 44th nationally for road quality, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Unfortunately, the gas tax has sat at 30.9 cents a gallon since 2005, while the cost of maintaining roads creeps higher. To plug the hole, the state has taken on more debt, which means Wisconsin residents will likely end up paying more for roads in the long run than if the Legislature had allowed the gas tax to keep pace with inflation.
While Democrats sometimes tout taxation schemes to redistribute wealth, the gas tax acts more like a user fee. So long as transportation funds aren’t shifted within the budget, money from the gas tax goes directly to roads.
In Spreitzer, we don’t see a schemer. We also like his record of working with Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, and other Republicans on areas of bipartisan agreement, such as legislation to close a loophole that allowed a sex offender from La Crosse to be placed in Beloit last year. Spreitzer and Loudenbeck also coordinated efforts to limit a railroad company’s ability to use eminent domain for a proposed rail line through Rock County. Great Lakes Basin Transportation abandoned its plans last year, and the lawmakers’ bipartisan response deserves some credit.
In this partisan-charged atmosphere, Spreitzer strikes us as a moderate voice and someone capable of bridging divides with the other party. In particular, we feel he’s well suited to advance a bipartisan initiative for improving the state’s transportation infrastructure.
