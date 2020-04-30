City officials surprised no one in announcing this week the coronavirus pandemic has delayed progress on Janesville’s proposed $33 million indoors sports complex. But what many people probably don’t appreciate at this early juncture is the pandemic’s potential to undermine the project’s long-term prospects.
The project’s short-term pain is mainly related to a failed effort to raise private funds to help pay for the complex, likely through seven-figure advertising deals. Facing safer-at-home orders and a fearful public, many businesses are in no position to contribute. Some of them are desperate just to make payroll.
But even after business returns to normal or near normal, this project’s problems are likely to extend far beyond the issue of raising private funds. Indeed, nearly every aspect of this proposal will likely have to be reevaluated.
For starters, the $33 million price tag will almost certainly need to drop.
Even before the pandemic’s arrival, some city council members questioned whether the city could afford to take on debt to finance the project. Those concerns will only become more magnified as city revenues decline over the coming months. This week, Finance Director Max Gagin projected between March and June the city will lose $719,000 in revenues from multiple sources, including parking fees, hotel/motel taxes, permit fees and recreation fees.
Looking even further out, it’s possible the city’s credit rating will take a hit as credit rating agencies factor in Janesville’s and other cities’ declining revenues. A lower credit rating would likely increase the cost of any debt issued to pay for project construction, leaving taxpayers with a higher bill.
Another concern is the pandemic’s long-term effect on the proposed project location, the Janesville Mall. The mall has been shuttered for weeks, with its primary anchor, Kohl’s, doing business only online. Kohl’s is among many retailers scrambling to conserve cash and pulling all available levers to avoid bankruptcy and survive the downturn.
Malls have been pursuing new business models to replace their dependence on department stores and retailers in general, but it’s fair to ask what the future of malls looks like in a post-pandemic world, especially if a coronavirus vaccine proves more difficult to develop or less effective than hoped.
Along with having to reassess its own financial fortunes, the city will need to reexamine the financial fortunes of the parents of teenage hockey players, who would be among the indoor sports complex’s main users. Hockey is a notoriously expensive sport, and if those parents lose their jobs, extracurricular activities are likely to be first on the chopping block.
The city would be smart to question the financial assumptions it made to determine the sports complex’s economic viability. Would a post-pandemic world have as many potential complex users?
Complex proponents are hoping to pick up this project in 2021, but we doubt they will be able to simply pick up where they left off. In 2021, officials will likely need to undertake a total reassessment, scrutinizing everything from the city’s financial position to the project’s proposed location. Project proponents shouldn’t get their hopes up.