The public might have felt some déjà vu in learning this week about the city hiring a consultant to study a plan to build an indoor sports complex in Janesville.

A consultant performed a feasibility study last year and provided financial analysis along with recommendations on possible sports complex sites.

A city committee then took that information, further studied the issue and recommended in September placing the complex at the Janesville Mall, with the secondary choice being near the Youth Sports Complex.

Now, the city has hired another consultant to examine the plans. The logic seems to be, if one consultant’s stamp of approval is good, a second consultant’s stamp of approval must be golden.

To be clear, a private entity, the Janesville Foundation, is paying for this second study, and so taxpayers aren’t on the hook for it.

According to Jennifer Petruzzello, the city’s neighborhood and community services director, the new consultant won’t be rehashing the feasibility study. James Lima of New York City will provide “suggestions for ways that we can maximize this economic impact and connect a potential project with other aspects of the Janesville community to really make an ISC (indoor sports complex) a destination for the community and visitors to the community,” Petruzzello stated in an email.

Maybe this is a case of the more information, the merrier. But at some point, the city must decide for itself how to proceed with this project. It should remember, too, that consultants aren’t infallible, and they don’t have all the answers.

The immortal words of The Dude from the film “The Big Lebowski” spring to mind: “Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.”