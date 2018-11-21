From left, Kiley Thiele, Kaiya Hutter, Jayden Thiel, Hayden Kedrowski, Bria McDade and Grace O’Leary perform during rehearsals for Parker High School’s production of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid.’ The musical debuted Nov. 9 and ended Sunday. ‘We have to do eight shows or we don’t have enough tickets to sell,’ director Jim Tropp told The Gazette. ‘If we did just the standard weekend shows, we would have to turn people away.’