There was a time when Janesville residents counted on small local businesses to provide all they needed to subsist. Businesses, in turn, enjoyed a level of local patronage that sustained them year-to-year.
This Saturday—on Small Business Saturday—is an opportunity to reflect on how we as local shoppers might recommit to our side of that age-old arrangement.
The owners of Janesville’s small local businesses hope we’ll come out and shop this Saturday. But what they really need to hear is that we’ll be back next Saturday, and the Wednesday after that…and two months from now. And not with a tourist mindset, but rather seeking out what we need on a daily basis—which we’ll find they already provide if we make the effort.
City records show there are about 1,600 commercial and industrial properties in Janesville that are annually assessed for tax purposes. Among those business properties, spread out across the city, are countless retail, restaurant and service businesses that meet the common definition of a small business with 50 or fewer employees. Many have 10 workers or less, some just 1 or 2.
They’re restaurants, clothiers, art galleries, and photographers eager to shoot your family’s Christmas portrait. They’re consignment and gift shops, fitness and wellness centers, salons, breweries and dairies, sports pubs, wineries, auto mechanics, shoe stores, popcorn sellers, bakeries, garden and floral shops, book shops and pet stores. Small local retailers and service providers spread out from downtown, to the south and north sides, to the Uptown Janesville Mall and strip centers along Milton Avenue.
After being pummeled in 2022 by the lingering pandemic, supply issues and inflation, they need our patronage in coming weeks to hit end-of-year sales goals, and then they need our ongoing support.
It’s easy in any community, including Janesville, to take small local businesses for granted, perhaps assuming that out-of-town visitor spending mostly keeps them afloat.
And tourism certainly has an economic impact here. A report recently prepared for the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau showed that visitors to Janesville spent $141 million in 2021 and supported nearly 1,100 local jobs. That’s not insignificant.
But also according to the Convention & Visitors Bureau, about 50% of downtown shoppers are from out of town. It doesn’t feel like an unreasonable goal to recommit to tipping that figure, in 2023, a bit more toward more local residents coming downtown to shop.
It also doesn’t seem an unreasonable goal for those who live and work here to recommit to supporting small businesses citywide.
It requires making an intentional personal decision to be more present in our local community, and recognizing the value of keeping our shopping dollars here.
Small business owners are our down-the-street neighbors and parents of our kids’ friends. They’ve made an investment in Janesville of their time, money and passion for providing quality products and services.
Tourism spending may ebb and flow based on the state and national economy. Communities with the strongest local business sector are supported year-round and every day by the people who live and work there.
It’s time to recommit to that in Janesville—this Saturday and every day going forward.