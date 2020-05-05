“Alone together,” the unofficial slogan of the coronavirus pandemic, isn’t only about the mere need for social distancing to slow the virus’ spread.
It is also about doing what we can to save our hard-hit local businesses.
Yes, money is tight for many of us, but with federal stimulus checks either in hand or on the way, we should be spending as much as possible at local restaurants and brick-and-mortar stores devastated by economic shutdowns.
Many businesses qualify as essential and remain open in some capacity. Many of them offer curbside pickup so you don’t have to walk into the stores or the restaurants themselves. Simply pop open your trunk and have a store employee put your order into your vehicle.
Don’t let your anxieties become an excuse for not buying local. If you’re concerned about exposure to the virus, check online or call local businesses to learn about their COVID-19 policies. But please, resist the urge to buy from the e-commerce giant Amazon or other e-commerce operations without first researching local alternatives.
Every order placed with Amazon is less “alone together” and more “every man for himself.” Not only is it selfish, purchases from Amazon implicitly endorse questionable business practices, which have recently come under congressional scrutiny.
A U.S. House committee has called on Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive, to testify in response to a Wall Street Journal investigation indicating Amazon uses data it collects from its third-part sellers to launch its own products to compete with these sellers. The House is looking at whether Amazon’s practices create a monopoly or are evidence of perjury. Amazon previously told Congress it did not use “individual data when we’re making decisions to launch private brands.”
In addition, Amazon’s safety record at its network of fulfillment centers has been criticized.
We noted in a January editorial: “A study released in December and sponsored by several labor groups, including the National Employment Law Project, found the injury rate for Amazon workers is more than twice as high as it is for the ‘notoriously hazardous general warehousing industry,’ according to 2018 data. It found Amazon workers ‘suffered the most serious injuries at rates five times the national average for all private industries,’ and many of these injuries occur during the peak holiday shopping season.”
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon employees have complained about a lack of protections at work sites, and whistleblowers have been fired after lodging complaints.
When this pandemic ends, we will ask ourselves whether we did everything we could to keep our families and neighbors safe. Did we stay true to social distancing guidelines and prevent others from getting sick?
Just as important is whether we extended a financial lifeline to our local businesses. Did we come to their aid in their time of need? Or did we contributed to their demise by sending our money elsewhere?