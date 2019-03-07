The Milton School Board should release as soon as possible the findings of an investigation into questionable payments made to three district employees.

The Gazette has filed an open records request for these findings. The investigation is finished, and the board plans to discuss it tonight in closed session. The board should restrict closed-door discussions to only those topics exempted by the open meetings law. Any discussion concerning how Board President Tom Westrick and/or administrative officials handled the approval process for these payments should be conducted in open session, in front of the taxpayers.

Taxpayers deserve to know how their money has been spent or misspent, and the investigative findings should answer these questions: What led Westrick to approve payments last year of $10,500 for Superintendent Tim Schigur and $10,000 for Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz? Why wasn’t the full board involved? Schuetz reportedly approved a $10,000 payment for an information technology employee. What was Schuetz’s and Schigur’s role in all this? Were any other payments issued violating board policy, and if so, under what circumstances?

At a Feb. 11 meeting, Westrick said district legal counsel had informed him about three weeks earlier that approving Schigur’s stipend violated board policy and that he lacked authority to approve the payment. Board member Brian Kvapil sounded alarms about the payments, but district attorney Shana Lewis has advised board members against speaking publicly about this issue.

It’s now March 7, about six weeks since Westrick reportedly learned of his mistake, and we’re still waiting for an explanation. The scandal’s timing couldn’t be much worse given district voters will consider approving a $59.9 million referendum April 2. We hope voters don’t conflate this scandal with the district’s facility needs, but voters cannot be blamed for lacking confidence in district leadership.

The district has largely played into the hands of its critics, such as Chuck Jackson, who argue district leaders cannot be trusted. Jackson broadcast his concerns through an ad Wednesday in The Gazette, and he’s calling for new leadership in the superintendent’s office. Jackson and others are filling the void created by the district’s silence with a damning narrative. If the district has a defense, let’s hear it now.

The sooner the investigative findings are released and taxpayers’ concerns addressed, the sooner the district can put this scandal behind it. At least that’s our hope.