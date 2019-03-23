Some voters have indicated they support the Milton School District’s $59.9 million referendum but will vote against it as a show of no confidence in the district administration.

That would be a mistake.

While we share voters’ concerns, we would hate for district students and teachers to suffer because of the administration’s incompetence. Voters should separate their disgust in district leaders from the district’s facility needs.

The right thing to do is to pass this referendum, while making clear Superintendent Tim Schigur, Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and School Board President Tom Westrick must go. They lost our trust by scheming to avoid scrutiny of $30,500 in payments for Schigur, Schuetz and an IT employee. They did this despite objections from the district business manager, who wanted the payments to receive the full school board’s consideration.

In a Tuesday editorial, we called on the school board to immediately fire Schigur and Schuetz, and we want Westrick to resign. These moves would demonstrate a commitment to rebuilding voter trust.

But no matter what happens next, it doesn’t change the condition of district buildings, which desperately require upgrades and repairs.

This referendum is a comprehensive solution, providing funds for many projects, such as a new pool. If the referendum fails, the district’s facility needs don’t disappear. They will become only more expensive to address.

The referendum represents a compromise after two failed attempts to build a new high school. While previous referendums divided district residents, this proposal initially gained support from critics of a new high school. All four Milton School Board candidates have gone on record stating they support the referendum, which involves a combination of renovation and expansion projects.

Nothing in this referendum could be described as lavish. The district wouldn’t be constructing a 50-meter Olympic-sized pool but an eight-lane, 25-yard one. It’s not building a new gym but expanding the current one to better accommodate graduation ceremonies and other events.

Every district school but one would receive upgrades or repairs, and passing this referendum would serve a dual purpose in finally ending debate on whether to build a new high school.

Milton voters should consider the consequences of rejecting this referendum while surrounding school districts move ahead with implementing theirs. In the November election, every one of the 14 school-related initiatives in Walworth and Rock counties passed, most by wide margins.

Milton practically stands alone in failing to invest in its facilities.

Voters are justifiably upset over the payment scandal, which is the latest but not the only grievance against this administration. Yet, we encourage voters to consider the district’s facility needs foremost on Election Day.

Rejecting this referendum would lead to Milton falling only farther behind neighboring districts.